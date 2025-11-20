A new generation of religious sisters is serving the poor in Africa

Sister Judith Jojo is working tirelessly to feed and educate poor children in three schools that were founded by the late Sister Miriam Duggan.

(LifeSiteNews) — Sister Judith Jojo is working tirelessly in the sweltering slums of Nairobi, Kenya, to feed and educate poor children in three schools that were founded by Sister Miriam Duggan, an Irish missionary who passed away in August.

Many LifeSiteNews readers will be familiar with the work of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa, having supported their work with young people in the slums before.

Sr. Judith is the assistant director of Hands of Care and Hope, the organization that Sr. Duggan founded to serve marginalized communities in Kariobangi, Huruma and Madoya slums. She recently sent us this video:

“I took over this role from Sister Miriam Duggan,” Sr. Judith told LifeSiteNews.

“We serve the poor through education and a feeding program in our three schools (two primary and one secondary). 80 percent of our children come from extremely poor backgrounds, with families earning a mere 100 Kenyan Shillings daily (77 cents). This makes it tough for them to afford basic needs like food, leading to hunger, malnutrition and poor academic performance. Many resort to scavenging at dumping sites for survival.”

To address this, Hands of Care and Hope provides meals to boost their academic performance and health. Some children take food home to support their families. Sr. Judith has seen remarkable transformations in children’s lives and households, thanks to donations from LifeSiteNews readers and others who supported Sr. Miriam Duggan’s mission in Kenya.

Sr. Duggan, who died peacefully in Mount Oliver monastery near Dundalk in Ireland on August 9, was well known for her life-saving work in Africa, including her program that drastically reduced HIV in Uganda by promoting abstinence instead of contraception.

LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen visited Sr. Duggan in one of Nairobi’s slums in 2023, as seen in the video below. (Please use this link if you would like to make a donation, not the old link mentioned in the video.)

Her program, which helped to reduce the HIV rate from 26 percent to 6 percent, was one of the most successful AIDS reduction campaigns in all of Africa after it was adopted by the Ugandan government.

The Irish nun’s anti-abortion advocacy work as an obstetrician was also critical in convincing legislators there not to allow the killing of unborn babies in their country.

Sr. Duggan’s 55 years of service to the Catholic Church in Africa is now inspiring a new generation of religious, like Sr. Judith, who is originally from Uganda.

It costs $100 to feed one child for a year at school in the slum, so any help is very gratefully received.

Help feed children at school in the slums of Nairobi: LifeFunder

