A silver-lining in today’s financial turmoil: LifeSite’s newest limited edition pro-life investment

Make your investments speak for your values and purchase your very own LifeSiteNews First Edition Silver Round Collectible — while supplies last.

(LifeSiteNews) — For over two decades, LifeSite has worked to secure time-tested opportunities for you to protect and provide for your children and grandchildren — building a culture of life for those you love most so they are protected against the biggest threats and instabilities raging against us today.

Now, LifeSite has taken another unprecedented step to offer hard, tactile, and financially stable security investments for LifeSite readers who are passionately pro-life and pro-family.

Thanks to a new partnership with St. Joseph Partners — a precious-metals investment company that actually shares your traditional family values — you are now able to secure and protect your family from the influences of Big Tech, hijacked computer software, left-wing mobile accounts, and changing online platforms.

Released in limited quantities, LifeSite’s 1st edition 1 troy ounce silver rounds make the perfect investment for any portfolio, while also adding historic pro-life significance to your investments.

These gorgeous pure silver rounds are .999 pure silver, impressed with the classic LifeSite logo that shines forth from a brilliant sunburst and draped with the palms of victory. On the reverse, the Supreme Court of the United States is impressively situated on the day of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Make your investments speak for your values and purchase your very own LifeSiteNews First Edition Silver Round Collectible — while supplies last.

Read what St. Joseph Partners’ Drew Mason recently explained to LifeSite Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen:

We just saw Japan intervene in their foreign exchange markets for the first time in 25 years… We just saw that Great Britain was on the verge of a major crisis. These aren’t tiny third-world countries — these are major nations. [United States Secretary of the Treasury] Janet Yellen admitted that she is concerned about liquidity in the American bond markets. This is the height of finance, and when liquidity problems begin to raise their heads, it should be saying to us that it’s time to have a little more caution. What we suggest to clients is that you want to look at precedent. You want to look at precedent and probabilities. The probability is that we are going to have a transition in our financial system.

Do the right thing for yourself and those whom you love most, as a valued LifeSite reader and viewer.

Take the next step to secure your family for generations to come — protecting and investing in life’s most precious moments — with a pro-life precious metal coin from your LifeSite family.

To offer your family the protection they deserve, simply:

Create a St. Joseph Partners account

Shop the .999 pure 1st Edition 1 oz. LifeSiteNews Silver Round

Securely check out and wait for your beautiful brand-new silver round to arrive discretely at your door!

Currently available only to readers and viewers in the United States and Canada, this unique and limited opportunity will not last forever! Take pro-life action now and invest.

To date, this is the most elegant way to offer real-time protection for your family. Don’t miss out!

Share











