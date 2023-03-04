‘A spiritual war’: James O’Keefe points to Sacred Heart of Jesus in fiery CPAC speech

After his spiritual remarks, O'Keefe brought a Pfizer whistleblower on stage to share her story of exposing corruption.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe delivered remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) today and told the audience that we are going through “a spiritual war… a fight of good and evil,” before bringing a Pfizer whistleblower on stage with him to have her share her story.

He made the remarks about the spiritual battle while pointing to a still-shot of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which were hanging in the restaurant where his outlet recorded a video of a Pfizer employee admitting the pharmaceutical giant engages in the “directed evolution” of viruses.

“Of all the restaurants in New York City, I picked maybe the one in Brooklyn where I could get a shot like that,” he said while pointing directly at the images.

“My favorite thing to do is to confront the bad guys,” he said, referencing his confrontation with exposed Pfizer employee Jordan Walker.

He then showed a clip of his confrontation of Walker, in which the Pfizer contractor said “I’m literally a liar.”

“These are the people making the decisions in our society,” he quipped while the audience laughed.

O’Keefe then proceeded to introduce a woman called Debbie who was the Pfizer whistleblower he spoke with while obtaining the relevant information for his exposé on the company.

He said that for her efforts she was interrogated harshly by Pfizer and alleged that the company “harass[ed] her and her loved ones.”

Debbie opened her short speech by telling the audience she was terrified to come forward, but was encouraged by O’Keefe’s insistence to keep exposing the truth even after he was ousted from the company he founded.

“The spirit of fear is not from the Lord,” she said.

“As a believer, I knew that I couldn’t just sit there,” she continued, “and watch people get lied to… get gas lit.”

“We need to learn to not be fearful,” she charged, further urging people to have the courage to expose evil activities at their places of work if need be.

“If you guys work for Big Tech, media, government agencies, it is your responsibility to stand up, do not let these people get away with this.”

O’Keefe concluded the session by telling the audience to “stay tuned,” hinting that he has more to come in his journalistic career despite his recent and massively unpopular ousting from Project Vertias.

