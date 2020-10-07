A UK clinic encouraged her to chop off her breasts and take testosterone. Now she’s suing

LONDON, England, October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Keira Bell, a 23-year-old U.K. woman who was encouraged to undergo “gender-reassignment” at the Tavistock Clinic in London, England, will have her case heard on October 7 or 8.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning show, she criticized the so-called treatment she received at the Tavistock Clinic.

“There was no exploration of the feelings that I had, no psychiatric assessment … there was no in-depth discussion,” she said. “It should have been explored into why I had those feelings and not just accepted for what they were.”

Bell began struggling with whether she was a boy or a girl when she was 14 years old. She began to explore the world of transsexualism on the internet, which led her to the Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock Clinic. They then “affirmed” her as a male. After a few sessions, she began taking puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

It was only after a double mastectomy at the age of 20 that she began to see that she had bought into the lie that she was “trapped in the wrong body” and that the people she spoke with at the Tavistock Clinic had helped her to believe that lie. Although she discontinued use of hormones almost two years ago, she retains a deep voice and facial hair.

Bell was pushing for a judicial review of the Memorandum on Conversion Therapy, which was instituted to prevent so-called “conversion therapy.” The document equates gender identity with sexual identity, and so prevents clinicians from affirming their patients’ biological sex.

She suspended this case when the National Health Service (NHS) announced an independent review of treatments offered at Tavistock. She remains a claimant in the upcoming case urging the courts “to establish that children cannot give their informed consent to radical experimental medical treatment.”

Daminee Budhi, the legal policy officer of the pro-transgenderism organization Mermaids, expressed fear that if Bell’s case succeeds, the precedent will have been set to make it more difficult for girls under 18 to access contraception and abortion.

“I see a very real risk that this case challenges the rights of all those under 18 who rely on Gillick competence in order to make their own informed decisions about their bodies,” he wrote at PinkNews, the LGBT advocacy news outlet. “That includes women under 18 who require access to the pill and even abortions without parental consent.”

For more information about the “Legal Case to Protect Children from Experimental Medical Treatment,” and the opportunity to make a financial pledge in its support, click HERE.

RELATED:

The transgender movement is destroying a generation of young women

More and more ‘transgender’ people regret surgery, want to return to a normal life

At world’s first gender ‘detransition’ conference, women express regret over drugs, mutilation