‘A win for justice’: Aussie anti-lockdown heroine Monica Smit released from jail

Smit was released after rejecting ‘undemocratic bail conditions’ offered by a Melbourne magistrate earlier this month.

(LifeSiteNews) — After three weeks behind bars, “firebrand” anti-lockdown activist and traditional Catholic Monica Smit was granted bail under revised conditions Wednesday.

Smit has been one of Australia’s leading voices in pushing back against her government’s harsh authoritarian response to COVID-19, championing the cause of liberty against the draconian measures that have been imposed upon millions of Australians since March 2020.

“Congratulations Monica Smit on your historic Vic Supreme Court win against Vic Police,” wrote United Australia Party MP Craig Kelley Wednesday in response to the news.

“It was outrageous for Vic Police to try to impose unreasonable & undemocratic bail conditions that kept Monica a political prisoner,” Kelley added, calling Smit’s release “A win for JUSTICE.”

Congratulations Monica Smit on your historic Vic Supreme Court win against Vic Police It was outrageous for Vic Police to try to impose unreasonable & undemocratic bail conditions that kept Monica a political prisoner A win for JUSTICE#FreeMonicaSmithttps://t.co/a4jiepUuuG — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) September 22, 2021

Smit had been taken into custody on charges of “incitement” August 31, after violence erupted between police officers and protestors at an anti-lockdown protest organized by Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA), the group founded by Smit to rally Australians to resist totalitarian COVID policies.

According to Rebel News, “[t]he court was unable to make a connection between Smit’s advocacy for ‘freedom’ and isolated acts of violence within the protest.”

Smit served 22 days in jail before being granted bail Wednesday.

The trailblazing activist’s release came after she rejected an earlier offer of bail which contained conditions her lawyers called “onerous” and said would have undermined her mission and the rights of Australians generally.

As reported by Kathy Clubb with the Remnant, “[t]hese bail conditions, as set down by a Melbourne Magistrate on September 1, included that Monica must not share ‘any material which incites opposition to the Chief Medical Officer’s directions …’; not disclose the identity of police officers involved in her case; and that all groups and social media accounts related to RDA are to ‘remove any materials which incite opposition to the Chief Health Officer’s directions.’”

After rejecting the initial bail conditions, Smit ultimately filed an application for a “variation” with the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Her request was finally accepted and bail was granted by the court on September 22, just over three weeks after her arrest.

In the bail hearing with the Supreme Court Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth observed that the maximum penalty for the charges lodged against Smit, incitement and failure to obey the directions of the Chief Health Officer, generally consist of a fine, not imprisonment.

Declining nonetheless to offer unconditional bail, Hollingworth said “in the current climate, there is undoubtedly a real risk of [Smit] re-offending.”

“However, I am satisfied that the risk of her further offending and endangering the safety and welfare of others can be reduced to an acceptable risk with the imposition of some conduct conditions,” the judge said, adding that “those conditions will be more limited than those that had been sought by the police or imposed by the magistrate.”

Under the new conditions, Smit must not disobey Section 203(1) of the Public Health and Wellbeing Act and must not “incite” anyone else to violate the act.

The section cited by the judge states that “[a] person must not refuse or fail to comply with a direction given to the person, or a requirement made of the person, in the exercise of a power under an authorisation given under section 199.”

Section 199 grants the Chief Health Officer broad authority to impose sweeping measures to combat a declared public health threat.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 36273 have signed the petition. Let's get to 40000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Smit is also forbidden to publicly identify the police officers involved in the case, but is permitted to name them in private communications with her attorneys.

The new conditions do not require Smit to scrub her social media accounts of content encouraging opposition to COVID measures, as was previously suggested by the Melbourne magistrate and Victoria police.

“It’s fine, I’m fine,” Smit assured her followers in a video posted to social media after her release Wednesday. “We have a really strong legal team and the legal battle isn’t over.”

“I just want all of you to know that today was actually a win,” the pro-freedom activist said. “I haven’t been silenced. And that’s what they wanted to do, in my opinion.”

Smit said she’s “going to continue more or less the same,” laughingly adding, “maybe a little bit different.”

Th feel good story of the day is Monica Smit’s release from jail after a win in court which adjusted the draconian bail conditions originally set in her case.

She has not been silenced and her group Reignite Democracy Australia will carry on.

She looks and sounds amazing. pic.twitter.com/0CtRHoPviz — Kat A (@SaiKate108) September 22, 2021

The 33-year-old traditional Catholic has been a vocal opponent of the strict and brutal lockdowns which have crushed Australians’ civil liberties since March of last year.

Smit has led, organized, and addressed dozens of rallies, urging the abolition of mask mandates, curfews, and stay-at-home orders while encouraging her fellow Australians to get involved in the political process and oust corrupt politicians.

Smit’s organization, RDA, also provides Australians a free-speech platform to communicate with one another while rallying participants to take political action.

A fundraiser set up on the RDA website on behalf of Smit following her arrest has brought in over $300,000 to support her in her ongoing legal fight.

In the video posted to social media just after her release from custody, Smit shared words of encouragement to her followers and others involved in the movement for freedom from COVID lockdowns and mandates in Australia.

“I think every single person has a little more strength inside them than they think they do, and sometimes it just takes a little bit of encouragement to look deep within yourself and find that strength that you maybe didn’t know you had,” she said.

“We’ll soldier on,” Smit said. “Stay strong.”

Smit is set to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on November 10, 2021.

Share











