A worldwide invitation: Join the first-ever global Marian Eucharistic procession

When even Christians offend the honor of the Mother of God and the world is covered in darkness, worldwide Marian processions will spread the grace of Our Lord and repair offenses against Him and His Mother.

(LifeSiteNews) — Imagine the world gathering in unity to invoke the power of Christ Jesus and the intercession of the Blessed Mother, pouring out graces upon the world so that demons scatter, souls are converted, hearts are healed, and peace among men flowers. This is not a pipe dream but an impending reality. On Saturday, June 13, the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, churches across six continents will take part in the first-ever worldwide Marian Eucharistic procession, and you and your church are invited to join.

Endorsed by the Primate of All Ireland, the unprecedented event will be a motherlode of grace for the world by the power of the Mother of God, the Mediatrix of All Grace. The procession will honor Our Lady under this title and seek to bring about the fifth Marian dogma of Our Lady as Co-Redemptrix, Mediatrix and Advocate while repairing offenses to Her Immaculate Heart and to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

These synchronized global Eucharistic processions will be offered for the intention of peace as the world stands on the brink of World War III. The graces produced will also be offered to dispel the spiritual darkness of the culture of death and of paganism, and to convert souls.

Not least of all, the prayers will be offered in reparation for sins committed against the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to bring about the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and for every nation to honor Christ the King.

“It’s going to be spectacular,” Barry of Guardians of the Faith, co-organizer of the processions, told LifeSiteNews. He shared that amazing fruits already have been witnessed from the last two worldwide Eucharistic processions led in Derry in Northern Ireland, the latest on the Feast of Christ the King in 2025.

“We’ve seen numerous and unequivocal first-class conversions and miracles,” Barry said. He told how in one instance a Protestant policeman who was helping direct traffic for the last procession in Derry, being mesmerized by what he saw, asked the devotees what it was all about. He began to cry as they explained it to him. At the same time during a procession in Perth, Australia, a nearby ambulance driver who wasn’t Catholic and watched the procession with a St. Benedict medal in hand given to him by one of the devotees was brought to tears.

“These Eucharistic processions are like exorcisms on the land,” Barry said. Indeed, Eucharistic processions literally radiate grace from the Body and Soul of Our Lord through the streets. As St. Peter Julian Eymard explained, “When Jesus passes in the Blessed Sacrament, He blesses everything in His path — homes, streets, and hearts. His passage is a shower of graces … Hearts are touched when they see Him pass. Many receive a grace they did not seek, simply because Jesus visited them.”

Because they are performed publicly, Eucharistic processions also invoke Christ’s authority over the land and repair offenses against Him in a manner uniquely accomplished by His public honor, an act so needed today when sacrilege and blasphemy abound.

However, this is not the only way churches can participate. Parishes and individuals may offer Masses, holy hours of Eucharistic adoration, and rosaries in unison with the worldwide procession, for all of its intentions. The Catholic laity are encouraged to share with their pastor the three minute-promotional video and as well as the website where they can learn more and sign up to join in unity. Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French promotions are available.

In any event, lay Catholics can pray the holy rosary from their house or a chapel to join in the holy intentions of the procession. All those who march in procession are invited to wear the color blue in honor of Our Lady in a show of the rise of Our Lady’s blue army.

The event organizers are also calling for a global 33-day St. Louis de Montfort Consecration to Jesus through Mary, beginning May 12, and are encouraging adoration, confession, and intensified prayers all throughout May.

In providential timing, the U.S. bishops will be consecrating America to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on the eve of the procession, June 12, the feast of the Sacred Heart. Already, the Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, who comes from Derry, reconsecrated Ireland to the Sacred Heart in June 2025 after the first worldwide Eucharistic procession.

Some believe that these Eucharistic processions, based in Derry in Northern Ireland, are a fulfillment of a prophecy of St. Patrick about a revival of faith in Ireland, signified by a light shining from the land. In one account of St. Patrick’s life, from the Catholic Encyclopedia of 1911, the saint is said to have seen “the whole of Ireland lit up with the brightest rays of Divine Faith,” which “continued for centuries,” and then “little by little, the religious glory faded away, until, in the course of centuries, it was only in the remotest valleys that some glimmer of its light remained.”

As St. Patrick prayed that the light would never be extinguished, he was told by an angel that his apostolate would never end, and saw the remnants of light grow in brightness “until once more all the hills and valleys of Ireland were lit up in their pristine splendour, and then the angel announced to St. Patrick: ‘Such shall be the abiding splendour of Divine truth in Ireland.’”

Barry shared that, according to tradition, St. Patrick saw a light shine specifically from the north of Ireland after this waning of the faith, to then spread throughout the whole country, and then through Europe and the world.

Remarkably, this prophesied revival of faith igniting in Ireland and sweeping the world would enact a historic parallel to Irish missionaries’ evangelization of Europe in the fifth through ninth centuries when saints from Ireland founded monasteries in Scotland, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and Italy.

Now, when paganism is resurging, Catholic practice is at all-time lows in the West and offenses against God grow ever bolder in entertainment and politics, the graces of our Eucharistic Lord and the intercession of His Blessed Mother have never been more needed. Commit today to pray for the world and repair offenses against Christ and Our Lady by signing up to join with a Eucharistic procession, Mass, or adoration.

Find more updates and information about the procession at the Guardians of the Faith YouTube channel and the Worldwide Marian Procession website.

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