Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan males competing against females is ‘anti-woman, 100%’

(LifeSiteNews) — Free agent NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest high-profile athlete to come out against gender confused males competing against women.

During a podcast with Joe Rogan last week, Rodgers said the “trans-women movement is actually anti-woman, 100%.”

It is a “slap in the face to women’s athletics,” he said. “You’re not seeing trans men dominating anything. It’s because there’s a biological difference.”

Rodgers’ comments come just two weeks after Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley denounced male athletes competing against females as well.

“I support the gay community 100%. I support the transgender community 100%. But I do not, under any circumstances … think that men should play sports against women,” Barkley said on the OutKick podcast earlier this month.

President Donald Trump has also taken to social media to denounce the state of California for allowing AB Hernandez, a gender confused high school junior who has been dominating track and field events for girls in the state of California, to compete in high-level events.

“This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend,” Trump said.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” he continued, adding:

Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Reese Hogan, who came in second to Hernandez in the triple jump earlier this month, stood atop the podium after the ceremony where Hernandez was given top honors. Female sports advocate Riley Gaines praised Hogan for her protest.

Several high schools spoke out about Hernandez’s participation as well. Princpals at JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran, and Crean Lutheran issued a joint statement on May 9 opposing Hernandez’s inclusion to no avail as the California Interscholastic Federation has issued a statement affirming that Hernandez will be allowed to compete in future events.

Rogan and Rodgers also discussed the possibly of implementing “common sense” testing to ensure athletes only compete against others who are biologically the same sex.

“The idea that that’s bigoted is so crazy when there’s a demonstrable effect … you can clearly see that these people that are identifying as women but are actually biological males have massive advantage,” Rogan said.

According to Independent Women’s Voice, 27 states currently ban males from competing against women. In January, Trump signed an executive order banning males from female sports. While the NCAA and many states have passed laws to comply with the order, others like California have dragged their feet in abiding by it.

