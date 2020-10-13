Abby Johnson describes abortion’s brutality in letter to Senate supporting Amy Coney Barrett

ROUND ROCK, Texas, October 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The founder of an organization dedicated to getting abortion facility staffers out of the business has publicly advocated for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“On behalf of the more than 550 abortion clinic workers we have helped quit the abortion industry,” Abby Johnson wrote in a letter to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, “we urge you to support the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.” Johnson is the founder and chief executive officer of And Then There Were None, “a registered nonprofit organization that exists to help abortion clinic workers leave the abortion industry,” according the group’s website. She spent many years working for Planned Parenthood, the United States’ largest abortion chain, and resigned in 2009 after using an ultrasound machine to assist at the abortion of 13-week-old baby.

Like many Democratic senators, Johnson links Barrett’s nomination to the national controversy surrounding abortion and Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that imposed legal abortion on all 50 states. “We want Justice Barrett,” Johnson concludes, “simply because our country deserves better than abortion.

The letter talks about not only the brutal deaths that babies suffer in abortion, but also “the complete and utter disregard for women — they are solely a means of increasing revenue.” Additionally, “more than 2,300 abortions are done per day in the United States and ... an average abortion is around $500.” According to Planned Parenthood’s 2018–2019 annual report, total net assets came to almost $2 billion, while taxpayer funding equaled $616.8 million.

Johnson’s personal experiences within the abortion industry were brought to light in last year’s film Unplanned, which was based on her book by the same name.

The letter goes on to say that because of Johnson’s organization, 22 abortion facilities in 42 states and the District of Columbia have closed. Also mentioned is the Supreme Court case Whole Women’s Health vs. Hellerstedt, in which “the Court ruled in favor of allowing the shoddy practices of abortion clinics to continue unchecked.” The letter ends with a plea to senators to consider the facts when appointing Supreme Court justices: