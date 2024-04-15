Abby Johnson rips Trump for saying Arizona abortion ban must be ‘straightened out’

‘I’m a conservative Christian, and millions like me across the country are frustrated with this,’ Johnson said about Trump’s opposition to pro-life laws.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Murder inside and outside of the womb is wrong,” pro-life leader Abby Johnson reminded President Donald Trump recently.

Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director who had two abortions before becoming pro-life, criticized Trump’s recent statements critical of Arizona’s near-total abortion ban.

The state’s supreme court last week upheld an 1864 law, re-codified two times since then, that effectively bans all abortion, except when allegedly “necessary” for the life of the mother. Direct abortion is always gravely immoral and never needed nor ethically justified to save a mother’s life.

Trump, who just days prior had said he opposed any federal limits on abortion but would defer to the states, felt the need to knock the law and said it should be “straightened out.”

Though he refused to endorse any meaningful limits on abortion, in effect saying that he would allow states like Illinois, New Jersey, and New York to permit abortion through all nine months, some pro-life groups still backed him.

There has been some backtracking, however, as Trump is now suggesting he actually opposes limits on abortion in general, whether at the state or federal level. (In addition to refusing to endorse a federal limit on abortion, even the minimal 15-week one pushed by his ally Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, he also opposes Florida’s six-week abortion ban.)

Asked if Arizona “went too far,” Trump said: “Yeah, they did. That’ll be straightened out. As you know it’s all about state’s rights. It’ll be straightened out. I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going bring it back to within reason…”

Arizona is currently led by Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs.

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, who frequently seeks to tie herself to Trump, also criticized the state’s law against abortion and called for Hobbs to work with legislators on a “solution.”

Johnson criticized Trump’s comments in a video post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is unacceptable. Can we as a movement hold our candidate’s feet to the fire? He works for US. Murder inside and outside of the womb is wrong,” Johnson wrote. “Period. “It isn’t negotiable. It’s not something that needs to be straightened out. It’s wrong.”

This is unacceptable. Can we as a movement hold our candidate's feet to the fire? He works for US. Murder inside and outside of the womb is wrong. Period. It isn't negotiable. It's not something that needs to be straightened out. It's wrong. I'm a conservative Christian and… pic.twitter.com/5as6mAPDvk — Dr. Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) April 10, 2024

“I’m a conservative Christian and millions like me across the country are frustrated with this,” Johnson wrote.

She said it sounds like Trump “just doesn’t want to ban abortion at all,” since he opposes both federal limits and state laws.

“Can we please, as a movement, stop excusing these ridiculous statements from a man who is supposedly pro-life,” Johnson asked, noting that she does not support President Joe Biden.

Johnson called for “integrity” in the country and from candidates.

“That you will do what you say will do, and that you will mean what you say you mean,” Johnson asked. “Can we, once again, as a country, as Christians, hold our candidate’s feet to the fire?”

“I don’t know exactly what has happened in this country, but integrity matters,” she said further. “Honesty matters. And murder at all times, in and out of the womb, is wrong.”

“It is not something to be sorted out, it is non-negotiable, it not something to compromise on, it is absolute truth, and I am not going to trade my vote for 30 pieces of silver,” Johnson said.

“But I will make my voice heard, and I hope you will too,” she said.

She then, quoting from Proverbs 4:14-15, said to avoid evil and “flee from it.”

Johnson, in a subsequent post, differentiated herself from Trump.

“Abortion is murder when it’s late term,” she wrote.

“Abortion is murder at 15 weeks.”

“Abortion is murder at 6 weeks or anytime after conception.”

“All murder should be illegal.”

