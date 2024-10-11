ABC airs pro-life ad showing aborted babies during The View, comparing hosts to Nazis

‘These are dead human beings, murdered by abortion that you promote,’ said presidential candidate Randall Terry in a powerful pro-life ad with images of aborted babies that ABC was forced by law to air during The View. ‘A vote for Kamala is a vote for murdered babies.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A hard-hitting pro-life ad that aired during ABC’s popular daytime talk show The View highlighting that aborted so-called “fetuses” are actually murdered children has infuriated the broadcast world, including the show’s co-hosts, whom the ad compared to Nazis because of their pro-abortion views.

The 30-second commercial spot from the Randall Terry presidential campaign took aim at “stupid celebrities” and “lying journalists” who use their platforms to promote abortion.

“I am so sick of stupid celebrities and lying journalists,” begins a voiceover by Terry, as photos of all six regular The View hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — are shown.

The faces of other pro-abortion Hollywood celebrities and news media personalities are then flashed across the screen, including Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Maddow, Robert De Niro, Chris Evans, Joy Reid, David Muir, and Taylor Swift.

“Why don’t you fools follow the science?” asks Terry, as images of a newborn baby, a child in the womb, and then a series of gruesome photos of violently aborted children are shown in quick succession.

“These are dead human beings, murdered by abortion that you promote. If history even remembers you, you’ll be remembered like Leni Riefenstahl and Joseph Goebbels,” predicts Terry, as portraits of the two prominent World War II-era Nazis are shown.

“The name of the wicked will rot. Ignore these sleaze bags,” urges Terry. “A vote for Kamala is a vote for murdered babies.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, before showing the ad ABC posted a message saying, “The following is a paid political advertisement, and the ABC Television Network is required to carry it by federal law. The advertisement contains scenes that may be disturbing to children. Viewer discretion is advised.”

After the ad concluded, ABC posted a second message, as if to apologize for what their audience had just seen: “The preceding was a paid political advertisement that the ABC Television Network was required to carry under federal law. The advertisement contained scenes that may be disturbing to viewers.”

“Broadcast stations are prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates,” according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Randall Terry is on the ballot in 12 states, legally qualifying him as a national candidate.

CNN took offense at some of its virulently pro-abortion personalities being targeted in the commercial.

“The ad in which presidential candidate Randall Terry — without merit or explanation — compares multiple respected CNN journalists and commentators to Nazis is outrageous, antisemitic, and dangerous,” the network claimed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

LifeSiteNews reported previously that Terry’s campaign has developed more than two dozen TV ads custom-tailored to each state where Democrats are seeking to have abortion declared a legal “right” through November ballot initiatives.

Having judged past pro-life efforts since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to be “anemic,” allowing catastrophic pro-life losses in Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, and Kentucky, the Terry campaign has incorporated images of aborted babies into its messaging in order to help religious voters understand that abortion is exactly what Pope St. John Paul II called it: “Murder.”

“You cannot end a holocaust of this magnitude without showing the victims and calling it ‘Murder,’” Terry told LifeSiteNews, explaining his rationale for including images of aborted children.

“There are rules and tools in social warfare, and if those five rules and tools are not used, you lose: incendiary images, radical rhetoric, aggressive action, serious sacrifice, and verifiable victory,” Terry said as he explained the need to change the tactics employed in defeating inhuman Democratic policies and politicians.

“With those tactics you win, without them, you lose,” he reiterated.

“The pro-life movement establishment does not want to be controversial,” Terry said. “Can you imagine saying, ‘We’re going to fight against antisemitism but not show pictures of the Jews in the holocaust?’ — or —‘We’re going to fight racism, but we’re not going to show the black men hanged by the Ku Klux Klan, or Emmett Till’s body, or ‘the water cannons and the dogs’ because they’re just too harsh?”

“That would be absurd,” Terry said. “So, we have to show the babies, and we have to call it what God calls it, which is what St. Pope John Paul II called it: ‘Murder.’ He called abortion ‘murder’ eight times in the The Gospel of Life.”

