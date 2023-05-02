ABC News censors COVID jab criticism from Robert F. Kennedy Jr interview

(LifeSiteNews) — ABC News recently aired the first sit-down interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since he announced his intentions to seek the Democrat presidential nomination, but declined to air the portion in which Kennedy spoke out against the controversial COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy, nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and son of the late Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is a longtime environmental activist and founder of the group Children’s Health Defense, who has won crossover appeal in recent years for his outspoken opposition to the COVID shots. He launched his candidacy last month, touting a focus on “end[ing] the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.”

Following the clip, interviewer Linsey Davis noted that ABC “used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of” part of the interview in which Kennedy made unspecified, alleged “false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines” as well as “misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism.”

In response, Kennedy blasted ABC for censoring a “lively, informative, and mutually respectful debate on the government’s Covid countermeasures,” said he would be “happy to supply citations to support every statement I made,” and accused the network of violating a federal law that “makes it illegal for TV networks to censor Presidential candidates.” A Twitter Community Note attached the statement clarifies that the law in question applies to broadcasting stations, not newscasts or news interviews.

47 USC 315 makes it illegal for TV networks to censor Presidential candidates but Thursday, ABC showed its contempt for the law, democracy, and its audience by cutting most of the content of my interview with host Linsey Davis leaving only cherry-picked snippets and a defamatory… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 28, 2023

ABC’s actions contrast sharply with the mainstream media’s treatment of prominent figures on the other side of the issue, such as former White House COVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. He was the subject of countless favorable interviews in which he took countless positions in conflict with available evidence. In 2021, leaked emails revealed that ABC News reporter Kyra Phillips personally assured Fauci she “would never put you in a situation with my correspondence that would jeopardize you in anyway” [sic].

Despite ABC’s attempts to frame Kennedy’s position as beyond the pale, evidence supports the concerns that many Americans continue to harbor about the COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed and released under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 35,219 deaths, 198,277 hospitalizations, 19,328 heart attacks, and 26,870 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of April 21. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students — a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus — do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

Kennedy is sufficiently out of step with the modern Democratic Party that he is not expected to pose a serious threat at winning the nomination, but a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released the week he announced shows that 14% of Americans who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 would back Kennedy instead, suggesting he resonates with a disaffected minority of Democrats and could pose a serious problem for the party if he were to run as a third-party candidate in the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, Biden insists he will run for a second term, although his underwater approval ratings and ongoing questions about his cognitive health continue to fuel speculation that Democrats will replace him with a younger candidate, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

