ABC station ‘mistakenly’ airs election results showing Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania

ABC affiliate WNEP-TV shocked viewers by reporting that Kamala Harris had defeated Donald Trump in Pennsylvania with 52% of the vote and ‘100%’ of votes tallied, which the station claimed were ‘test’ results that ‘mistakenly appeared.’

(LifeSiteNews) — An ABC TV affiliate station has come under fire for posting final 2024 presidential election results a full nine days before Election Day.

Observant viewers watching ABC’s coverage of last Sunday’s broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix by local affiliate WNEP-TV in Pennsylvania were shocked to learn that the station was reporting that with “100%” of the vote tallied, Democrat Kamala Harris had defeated Donald Trump with 52% of the vote.

The fabricated election results showed up along the bottom of race car fans’ TV screens.

The station issued a statement saying that the posting of the election results “mistakenly appeared” and was an “error” and that they were “randomly generated.”

“Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix,” claimed the ABC affiliate. “Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did.”

WNEP Scranton “mistakenly” showed the Pennsylvania results for the 2024 election. The ABC News affiliate called it a “test” run. You’ll never guess who they showed winning pic.twitter.com/VFL6ojIy7j — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 30, 2024

“The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night,” read the statement, attempting to quell suspicions that the fix may already be in for Democrats to keep the White House.

“[Kamala Harris’s] campaign and the media are keep[ing] the ‘polls’ and this race ‘close’ so they can plausibly deny the victory to [T]rump,” asserted General Mike Flynn.

“A total set up. What is going on here ABC???” he asked.

“SHUT Down ABC for CHEATING and ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” demanded an X user.

“If the same graphics pop up after November 5th, with the same percentages & the same vote count, it’ll be EXTREMELY suspicious,” wrote another. “And the media wonders why nobody trusts them?”

“ABC is cheating for the Democrat machine. Their license should be revoked,” said another X user.

Still another simply declared, “the cheat is on and the corporate media is involved.”

“Wasn’t it like Venezuela that did this, too, where they accidentally released some vote totals a few days before the election?” asked yet another in response to the ABC “error.”

Voters have good reason to be suspicious of ABC.

“Disney-owned ABC has been under fire during the election season, following the network’s airing of the presidential debate on September 10,” noted The New York Post. “Critics accused ABC News and moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis of bias in favor of Harris.”

Following that debate, a former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mark Penn, called for an investigation, saying that he believes there is a likely chance that ABC colluded with the Harris campaign.

Describing the debate as a “staged wrestling match,” Penn commented that he thinks ABC “should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm. I don’t know how much of this was planned in advance.”

