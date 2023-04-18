‘Abort God’: Ohio pro-life pregnancy center vandalized in weekend attack

The attack is one of over 60 similar attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers since the Dobbs leak last May.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — An Ohio pro-life pregnancy center was vandalized early Saturday morning with graffiti reading “Jane’s Revenge” and “abort God.”

Other graffiti left by vandals in the attack against HerChoice pregnancy center, also called the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center (BGPC), include messages reading “liars,” “fake clinic,” and “fund abortion.” While the words “Jane’s Revenge” were scrawled onto the BGPC building, no one associated with the radical pro-abortion organization has taken responsibility for the attack, WTOL reported. The graffiti was cleaned by Saturday afternoon by members of the local Knights of Columbus chapter and local college students.

Security footage of the incident, appearing to show a female and wearing a hat and surgical mask at about 3:26 a.m., has been given to local police, and a police report has been filed.

Speaking to WTOL, Rochelle Sikora, executive director of BGPC, said that the clinic had increased its security following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last June. “We’ve kinda been prepared for it since the Supreme Court decision last year. We knew that there were lots of threats being thrown around against pregnancy centers,” Sikora said. “So, we installed improved security. We kinda were ready for it, mentally.”

According to Sikora, BGPC provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, and baby supplies. Also speaking with Fox News, Sikora said “this vile attack is part of a nationwide movement to intimidate, threaten, and terrorize pregnancy centers.”

“These tactics are not only anti-American, they are based on misconceptions, misinformation, and outright lies,” she continued, adding that BGPC’s “love for women in the community will not wane in the face of these threats.”

“In fact, our resolve to serve is only strengthened,” Sikora said. “For those looking to help us respond to this vandalism with love and compassion, we invite you to join our mission to love, serve, and equip anyone facing a pregnancy decision with Christ-centered resources and support that empower them to pursue life for themselves and their unborn child.”

Sikora further stated that those interested in donating to BGPC could do so at its website.

The vandalism marks the 63rd attack against pro-life pregnancy centers since the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last May. In addition to the attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers, almost 150 Catholic Churches have been attacked since the initial leak, according to CatholicVote.

Few arrests have been made in connection to the attacks.

In January, two Florida residents, 27-year-old Caleb Freestone and 23-year-old Amber Smith-Stewart, were indicted in relation to an attack against a pregnancy center in Winter Haven, with graffiti reading, “If abortions aren’t safe than [sic] niether [sic] are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING for U,” and “We are everywhere.” Some graffiti left in the attack referenced Jane’s Revenge.

Earlier this month, two more people were charged in relation to the Winter Haven attack, and additional charges were brought forward against Freestone and Smith-Stewart in relation to attacks against pregnancy centers in Hollywood and Hialeah, Florida.

Last month, meanwhile, Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, a research scientist from Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested in Boston for allegedly taking part in an attack on a Madison pregnancy center last year. If convicted, Roychowdhury faces between five and 20 years in prison.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the indictments of Freestone and Smith-Stewart were the first law enforcement crackdown on pro-abortion vandalism after months of apparent inaction from the Justice Department.

The pro-abortion Biden administration has largely reacted with a lack of aggressive action to violence against pro-life centers and churches, even while subjecting pro-lifers like Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn to raids by heavily-armed FBI agents for their alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) Act. The apparent imbalance in enforcement led conservative lawmakers to accuse the federal government of operating according to a double standard with regard to abortion-related prosecutions.

In January, the new GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives resolved to create a “Weaponization of Government” Select Committee to investigate “the politicization of the FBI,” among other agenda items. The committee stated it would consider 11 instances of such alleged politicization of the FBI and the DOJ, including the use of the FACE Act to arrest pro-lifers like Houck and Vaughn.

After the establishment of the new committee, the FBI appeared to take a step toward stronger law enforcement action against pro-abortion vandals, announcing a $25,000 reward for information about attacks on the pro-life centers.

