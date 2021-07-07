Aborted baby retrieved from dumpster along with patient records, biohazard waste

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The body of an aborted baby, multiple biohazard waste items, and patient records were dumped into a Cleveland-area abortion center trash containers, Ohio-based pro-life group Created Equal disclosed today.

On June 7, pro-lifer and Red Rose Rescuer Matthew Connolly searched the trash containers of the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion clinic located at 2021 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls. As he carefully looked through each bag, Connolly discovered something most profoundly sad and shocking — the dismembered body of an aborted baby, approximately 16 to 18 weeks’ gestation, killed by the dilation and evacuation method.

The aborted baby had been hidden and wrapped up in a blood-stained blue surgical pad used during the abortion procedure. Funeral arrangements are already underway.

In addition, several discarded prescription vials and urine cups were found that contained intact names of clinic patients and biohazard waste such as other bloody blue surgical papers and soiled suction cannulas used in the abortions.

Subsequent searches of NEOWC trash containers were conducted by Connolly and a local pro-life activist from June 8 through June 29. They continued to find more patient names on prescription pads, urine-filled specimen cups with women’s names, and more bloody items connected with the abortion procedures.

Altogether 31 names of women, both first and last names, were found, possibly resulting in the NEOWC being cited for violating HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

The finding of the baby, patient names, and biohazard waste came in the wake of a Red Rose Rescue (RRR) conducted at the NEOWC on Friday, June 4.

Indeed, the baby tossed in the clinic trash might well have been an unborn child that Father Fidelis Moscinski, Laura Gies, Stephanie Berry, and 18-year-old college student Audrey Whipple tried to save when they entered the clinic waiting room to reach out to the mothers scheduled for abortion and encouraged them to choose life.

The four Red Rose Rescuers will stand trial for their life-saving efforts on Friday, July 9, just two days after Ohio Right to Life and Right to Life of Northeast Ohio held a well-attended press conference on July 7 that resulted in extensive media exposure of the NEOWC trash dumpster discovery. The RRR trial begins at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Kim Hoover at 4400 Courthouse Blvd., Stow, Ohio. They are defended by Ohio attorney Donald Hicks and plan to ask for a defense of others — on behalf of the unborn scheduled for abortion and their mothers in need of assistance to choose life.

The NEOWC has a checkered history. One of its chief abortionists, David Burkon, had his license revoked for six months after he was cited for providing “under the table” dangerous narcotics to patients and friends. In March 2019, it was discovered that the clinic was operating under an expired license. On July 25, 2020, a 29-year-old woman was taken by ambulance from the clinic suffering from “uncontrolled bleeding” due to complications of the abortion procedure.

Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, said, “The tragedy here is not just that a baby’s body was found in an abortion clinic dumpster, as bad as that is. The tragedy is that 2,300 children meet the same fate as this child every day with little to no outrage. Our hope is that this abortion center, along with every abortion center in America, will be shut down, because they murder children, not because they do not dispose of the bodies properly. With that said, we will work with government officials to hold this clinic accountable to Ohio law.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Citizens for a Pro-Life Society director Monica Migliorino Miller, who over a 30-year period retrieved thousands of aborted babies from trash receptacles, stated, “This baby found in the NEOWC trash has suffered the greatest injustice that can be inflicted upon any human being. The child is a rejected human person, rejected by his or her own mother, sliced apart in an unspeakable act of violence, and then literally treated as trash! In this unborn child’s dismembered body is incarnated the injustice of abortion. We must expose this atrocity.

“It is so painfully obvious that such killing should be a crime and made illegal. Little did the clinic’s neighboring private residents and businesses know the secret buried at the bottom of the abortion center’s trash container. Furthermore, what was discovered in the NEOWC demonstrates the abortion industry’s disregarded for the rights and dignity of women — as the clinic did little to protect their patients’ identity.”

Created Equal is a national organization that focuses on training individuals and groups to be defend the rights of preborn humans by using traveling photo exhibits that show as many people as possible what abortion does to preborn children.