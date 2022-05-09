FULL LIST: Pro-abortion vandalism, church storming over possibility Roe v. Wade will fall

A running list of pro-abortion attacks after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to make their own abortion laws.

(LifeSiteNews) – Over Mother’s Day weekend, there was a variety of pro-abortion vandalism and vulgarity over the possibility that abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy may no longer be the norm in much of the U.S. should states be able to set their own abortion laws. Pro-life activists expect such activity to continue through the spring and summer, particularly if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Abortion activists disrupted Mass in Los Angeles and protested outside a Catholic church in New York City. The New York abortion supporters blocked the doors of Old St. Patrick’s and screamed about “killing the babies.” The headquarters of a Wisconsin pro-life group was firebombed and vandalized. Several Catholic churches and pro-life pregnancy centers were also vandalized.

In response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that imposed abortion on demand across the country, abortion activists called for widespread disruption of Catholic Masses. The leaked opinion, which Chief Justice John Roberts said is “authentic” but not a “final position” of the Court, would allow states to pass their own abortion laws.

Catholic churches across the U.S. braced for attacks on Sunday, with the Thomas More Society warning the pro-abortion group called “Ruth Sent Us” that “we will gladly represent any church or person of faith who seeks legal recourse against you or your protesters for your unlawful disruption of any religious worship services,” and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares vowing, “The civil rights of Virginia’s worshipers will not be violated by any mobs.”

Below, LifeSiteNews presents a list of incidents of vandalism targeting pro-life places and disruption of Catholic Masses since the leaked of the Supreme Court draft opinion.

The list will be updated if more incidents occur. If there is an incident missing from the list, please email information and documentation to [email protected].

May 8, 2022, Los Angeles, California : Pro-abortion activists were escorted out of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels after they attempted to disrupt a Sunday Mass that was taking place in the cathedral.

: Pro-abortion activists were escorted out of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels after they attempted to disrupt a Sunday Mass that was taking place in the cathedral. Madison, Wisconsin : The headquarters of pro-life advocacy group Wisconsin Family Action was set ablaze in an act of arson and vandalism in the early hours of the morning on Mother’s Day. A Molotov cocktail was thrown into one of the offices through a window , and although it failed to ignite, arsonists started another fire t hat burned one of the walls and wrote in graffiti o n the outside of the building , “ If abortions aren’t safe then you are n’t either .” May 8, 2022,: The headquarters of pro-life advocacy group Wisconsin Family Action was set ablaze in

May 8, 2022, Katy, Texas : The tabernacle of St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church was stolen. “We don’t know who did it, but the police are investigating. Please pray for us and for those who committed this criminal sacrilege,” tweeted the parish’s pastor, Father Christopher Plant.

: The tabernacle of St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church was stolen. “We don’t know who did it, but the police are investigating. Please pray for us and for those who committed this criminal sacrilege,” tweeted the parish’s pastor, Father Christopher Plant. May 7 or 8, 2022, Denton, Texas : A pro-life pregnancy center called the Loreto House was vandalized over Mother’s Day weekend, with graffiti sprayed on its doors, walls, and street sign. The messages read, “Not a clinic” and “Forced birth is murder.”

: A pro-life pregnancy center called the Loreto House was vandalized over Mother’s Day weekend, with graffiti sprayed on its doors, walls, and street sign. The messages read, “Not a clinic” and “Forced birth is murder.” May 7, 2022, New York: Abortion activists blocked the entrance to Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral, taunting pro-life activists who were gathered for a monthly prayer vigil that they have held “for 14 years on the first Saturday of every month (except for some of the 2020 shutdown),” National Review‘s Kathryn Jean Lopez reported. She added, “As always during these incidents, I’m overwhelmed by how angry and obviously hurt so many of the people who showed up this morning are. “‘I’m killing the babies!’ one protester screamed while waving around dolls wearing a one-piece bathing suit,” FOX News reported.

This is pro-abortion NYC this morning — blocking the doors of a church screaming about how God loves abortion. One dances with dolls she tells us are her aborted babies. “God killed his kid, why can’t I kill mine?” pic.twitter.com/qA85kluRS5 — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) May 7, 2022

May 7, 2022, Fort Collins, Colorado : St. John XXIII Catholic parish in Fort Collins, Colorado was vandalized by a masked man who spray-painted “MY BODY MY CHOICE” on the Church.

: St. John XXIII Catholic parish in Fort Collins, Colorado was vandalized by a masked man who spray-painted “MY BODY MY CHOICE” on the Church. May 7, 2022, Maryland and Northern Virginia : Pro-abortion protesters descended on the homes of Supreme Court justices, and multiple news sites reported that Justice Samuel Alito – who authored the leaked opinion – and his family were moved to an “undisclosed location” for their safety.

: Pro-abortion protesters descended on the homes of Supreme Court justices, and multiple news sites reported that Justice Samuel Alito – who authored the leaked opinion – and his family were moved to an “undisclosed location” for their safety. May 6, 2022, Portland, Oregon: Pro-life activist Lila Rose tweeted images of a pro-life pregnancy center vandalized by “Antifa pro-abort men.” They are “attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR,” Rose reported. “Because it drives pro-abort men to violent rage to think that women will have support to choose life.”

