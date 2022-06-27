Abortion activists in Arizona attempt to breach Capitol building after Roe reversal

PHOENIX, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion activists tried to break into the Arizona Capitol building on Friday night as part of nationwide protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade Friday. The unruly protest Friday night forced the Arizona Senate to go into recess due to the threats. On Saturday night, the protests continued with some demonstrators tearing down security fencing.
A mob of abortion activists can be heard pounding on the doors of the Arizona Capitol and yelling “My body, my choice.”
The protests “forc[ed] lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session,” ABC News reported.
“SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety fired tear gas from second floor of the old Capitol building to disperse protesters in the mall between the current House and Senate buildings,” ABC reported. “KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several protesters started banging on glass doors of the Senate building.”
The protests continued into Saturday.
“Four people were arrested late Saturday after protesters attending an abortion-rights rally pulled down a temporary fence around the perimeter of the Arizona Capitol,” the Arizona Republic reported. “Several others were handcuffed and detained by state troopers, including people who said they were attending the event as legal observers.”
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
“Numerous agitators forcefully tore down and damaged the fence that was set up around the House and Senate Plaza,” Bart Graves, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, told the Republic. “Throughout the day, troopers had given numerous warnings not to touch the fence. Earlier in the day, lawful protesters kept agitators from tearing down and damaging the fence.”
The violent protests are just the latest in a series of reactions to the actual reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday; the protests in anticipation of the reversal that have occurred for the past two months—ever since a leaked version of the decision came out on May 2.
READ: Jane’s Revenge takes credit for vandalizing Michigan pregnancy center
The violence includes at least 20 attacks on pro-life pregnancy resource centers since early May, with a group called Jane’s Revenge claiming responsibility for many of the violent acts.
The radical abortion group has declared it is responsible for the firebombing of pregnancy centers that provide free services to families. It has also declared “open season” on pro-life groups.
Congressional Republicans sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for Jane’s Revenge to be labeled a domestic terrorist group.
A California man also traveled to Maryland to try to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.