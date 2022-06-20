Abortion activists rally outside home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett with blood-soaked clothes, baby dolls

The vulgar publicity stunts of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights have caused dismay even on the left.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion activists wearing clothing drenched with fake blood rallied outside the home of pro-life U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional “right to abortion” throughout all 50 states.

Abortion proponents with the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights had gathered outside the justice’s home on Saturday wearing white clothes soaked with what appeared to be fake blood, Townhall reported.

According to the report, the protesters drenched their clothes in the red dye to represent “an increase in the number of forced births that would take place if Roe v. Wade was overturned.”

The activists, some of whom covered their faces in makeup to look as though they had been victims of violence, also held up signs that read “Abortion on demand and without apology” and “Overturn Roe? Hell no!”

Participants in the protest also taped baby dolls to their hands, chanted “rise up for abortion,” and argued that the “American nightmare is forcing women to give birth.”

Just arrived at Amy Coney Barrett’s house, dropping off babies, re-enacting the American nightmare of forcing girls to give birth against their will. Headed to the Supreme Court, meet us there. #RiseUp4AbortionRight pic.twitter.com/fgt42HNnmU — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022

It’s unclear how many protesters rallied outside Barrett’s home. However, photographs shared on social media suggest there were roughly a dozen.

In a Saturday tweet, the pro-abortion group stated they weren’t “protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists” but were instead “calling on the pro-choice majority … to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roe.”

We aren’t incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists.We’re calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roehttps://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/nkHT7iamHO — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022

Rise Up 4 Abortion has called on pro-abortion activists to “wear green and raise hell” to attempt to stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this month, a nearly naked woman disrupted Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Michigan, standing on a pew and shouting “overturn Roe? Hell, no!” and “abortion without apology!” The pro-abortion protester was joined by two other women who held up green scarves, LifeSiteNews reported. All three women were escorted out of the church as they continued shouting pro-abortion chants.

READ: Barely-clothed pro-abortion activist disrupts Mass in Michigan: ‘Overturn Roe? Hell no!’

The controversial publicity stunts of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights have caused discomfort even on the left.

Earlier this month, female activists affiliated with the group rushed onto a basketball court and removed their shirts during a WNBA game in New York, and other protesters held up signs promoting “abortion on demand & without apology.” Leftist outlet Jezebel reported on the stunt, referring to the organization as a “Problematic Group.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time pro-abortion activists had gathered outside the home Justice Barrett shares with her husband and seven children.

Protesters had also rallied outside Barrett’s home last month in a bid to pressure the pro-life justice not to overturn 49 years of abortion precedent.

Pro-abortion activists have also descended upon the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Earlier this month, an armed California man was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home. After being apprehended, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske reportedly confessed to authorities he had wanted to kill Kavanaugh at least partially because he was “upset” that the Court might overturn Roe.

Moves to pressure the Court into refraining from overturning Roe v. Wade have amped up in recent weeks after the unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The leaked draft suggested the Court was likely to rule in favor of Mississippi by reversing both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which upheld Roe.

Pro-abortion advocates have responded to the leaked draft opinion by unsuccessfully attempting to codify abortion up to the moment of birth in federal law and even vandalizing pro-life centers and Catholic churches.

FULL LIST: Pro-abortion vandalism, church storming over possibility Roe v. Wade will fall

Many expect at least a 5-4 majority will reverse Roe v. Wade, since the language of the leaked draft indicates the Court views the precedent establishing a “constitutional right to abortion” as having been “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The draft opinion asserted it is therefore “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, but said it is not the Court’s “final position.”

A final decision on Dobbs is expected any day.

Breitbart has pointed out that protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices violate 18 U.S. Code § 1507, which states that anyone who has the “intent of influencing any judge … in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near … a building or residence occupied or used by such judge” shall be fined or imprisoned up to a year.

