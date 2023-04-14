Abortion activists stormed Florida capitol as lawmakers debated new pro-life heartbeat law

‘These abortion-on-demand activists will not intimidate or deter us from protecting the unborn,’ Republican lawmaker Rep. Spencer Roach said.

TALLAHASSEE (LifeSiteNews) — Prior to the passage of a new pro-life law in Florida, abortion activists made a final attempt to pressure lawmakers to reject the legislation by storming the capitol.

On Thursday, a group of people advocating for women to legally be able to murder their unborn children entered the state capitol building to shout pro-abortion talking points and hurl trash at the legislators on the House floor.

Activists were protesting SB 300, also known as the “Heartbeat Protection Act.” The legislation passed the state Senate earlier this month and cleared the House yesterday. Last night, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law, effectively banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected, with exceptions for cases of rape and incest. The new law includes additional state funds to provide families with material and emotional support.

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023

While lawmakers continued to debate and vote on the measure, abortion activists came into the building’s gallery and shouted demands for a statewide “right” to abortion. Social media posts from Republican Rep. Spencer Roach show the protestors chanting “shut it down” and “no justice, no peace.” They also claimed that their scene in the capitol “is what democracy looks like.”

The Speaker just ordered the Sargent at Arms to clear the gallery after protestors started throwing things at lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/JnMZvZL6Lr — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) April 13, 2023

Another clip posted by Florida’s Voice founder and CEO Brandon Leslie shows the House floor, where lawmakers are peacefully tallying a vote on the legislation. Although the protestors cannot be seen in the video, they continue to shout at the representatives, eventually throwing garbage onto the House floor. The Speaker maintained composure and called for “the Sargent at Arms to clear the gallery” after announcing a brief recess.

WATCH: Leftwing activists throw garbage at lawmakers while they’re voting on amendments to bills pic.twitter.com/UPAa2ddoHy — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 13, 2023

Roach added in another post that “these abortion-on-demand activists will not intimidate or deter us from protecting the unborn. #ChooseLife.”

These abortion-on-demand activists will not intimidate or deter us from protecting the unborn. #ChooseLife https://t.co/9S9LVYewZ6 — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) April 13, 2023

During the wake and aftermath of the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, pro-abortion hostility has skyrocketed as activists have resorted to vandalism and threats of violence to push their false message that abortion is “healthcare” and a “right.”

Extremist groups such as Jane’s Revenge have left spray-painted messages on the walls of pregnancy resource centers, warning that “if abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.” Windows have often been broken, and in several cases, firebombs were set off, causing more serious damage to pro-life centers and churches. Ironically, the claim from abortion activists that conservatives and Christians are targeting them by striving to protect the unborn has been refuted by evidence that violence against pro-lifers is significantly higher than violence against abortion advocates.

Data released in October revealed that acts of violence against pro-life individuals and organizations was 22 times higher than similar actions directed towards abortion advocates in post-Roe America. Similarly, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stated that an estimated 70% of abortion-related violence since the Dobbs decision was directed against pro-life centers and churches. The attacks, sparked by introduction and enactment of pro-life legislation across the country, have continued at a slower pace into 2023, with the most recent incident taking place last month.

