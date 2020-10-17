Abortion activists want Dems to dump Sen. Feinstein from Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Soon after the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, NARAL Pro-Choice America called for the Democrats’ ranking member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, to be replaced because she wasn’t sufficiently outraged that proceedings had taken place before the upcoming presidential election.

Liberals, fearful that with Barrett on the court Roe v. Wade might be overturned, were appalled that as the week of hearings concluded, Sen. Feinstein (D-CA) said, “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.”

Many liberals were no doubt disappointed that the 87-year-old California senator did not attack Barrett’s Catholic faith as she had previously (although a hot mic did catch Feinstein saying of Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time...I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion...”). Feinstein also didn’t show the same doggedness displayed during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.

Feinstein compounded their agony when she then walked over to committee Chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and gave him a hug.

For some liberal Washington observers and activist groups who already thought that Feinstein had not fought hard enough for the seat left empty by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the hug was the final straw.

“I don’t care that Feinstein and Graham are friends,” tweeted Susan Hennessey, executive editor of the Lawfare blog, over a screenshot of the Feinstein/Graham embrace. “I care that Feinstein catastrophically mismanaged the hearings, was outwitted without realizing it, and did a grave disservice to the public.”

I don't care that Feinstein and Graham are friends and it's never a bad thing to remember that we are more than our partisan identity.



I care that Feinstein catastrophically mismanaged the hearings, was outwitted without realizing it, and did a grave disservice to the public. https://t.co/MKGiPQH0YB — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 15, 2020

“Americans–whose lives hang in the balance–deserve leadership that underscores how unprecedented, shameful and wrong this process is,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue. “The Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein, failed to make this clear and in fact offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership.”

“This nomination is illegitimate and this process is a sham,” claimed Hogue, echoing a liberal talking point which has proven impotent against the GOP White House and Senate’s intention to quickly approve and seat Barrett on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Tens of millions of Americans have already voted and majorities have said unequivocally that they want to choose the next President who should fill this seat,” said Hogue. “Amy Barrett and this power grab pose a grave threat to every freedom and right we hold dear and tears the very fabric of our democracy.”

This is not normal, these hearings are not legitimate. Dianne Feinstein gave credibility to the process when the majority of Americans have been clear that they want to choose the next president—and the next president should fill the vacancy. The committee needs new leadership. pic.twitter.com/Szaxb2S6Wh — NARAL (@NARAL) October 16, 2020

“That she can say this about this ongoing travesty is another sad statement about how poorly represented we are by Dianne Feinstein,” tweeted Jon Lovett, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and host of “Pod Save America.”

That she can say this about this ongoing travesty is another sad statement about how poorly represented we are by Dianne Feinstein. https://t.co/AuybjBoXY1 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 15, 2020

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday. “If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene.”

“She has undercut Democrat’s position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” said Fallon in his blistering denunciation of Feinstein’s role on the Judiciary Committee.

“If Senate Democrats are going to get their act together on the courts going forward, they cannot be led by someone who treats Sunrise activists with contempt and the Republican theft of the Supreme Court seat with kid gloves,” said Fallon.