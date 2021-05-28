Abortion center issued new consent forms. Then, mothers stopped allowing fetal tissue research

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, May 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — After a New Mexico late-term abortion clinic introduced new consent forms, mothers stopped allowing the babies they were aborting to be used for research.

According to pro-life organization Abortion on Trial, Curtis Boyd’s late-term abortion facility has partnered with the University of New Mexico by donating body parts of aborted babies to be used in medical research.

At the facility, pregnant women were asked to sign a waiver which allowed the clinic to donate the remains of their babies. The original consent form only included one sentence concerning the donation of the babies’ bodies without providing any further details.

However, in the winter of 2015/2016, the abortion clinic began using a new form. This form provides an entire page of information on the donation of aborted babies for research. Since implementing this new form, the donation of aborted babies to the university dropped drastically. During the first three months of the consent form being implemented, there was allegedly no fetal tissue donated to the University of Mexico from the clinic

Transfer agreements have shown that the abortion center has shipped the babies’ tissue across the country and even to Canada, including the University of South Florida, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Canada.

The University of New Mexico’s tissue log prove that the university has used body parts of over 500 aborted babies for its research. In 2016, a pro-life group provided evidence that the university was also providing medical malpractice insurance for Dr. Curtis Boyd, who performs the late-term abortions.

In 2018, a young woman died after a botched abortion at the clinic. Her family filed a lawsuit against both the abortionist, Dr. Curtis Boyd, and UNM, which they said covered up the woman’s cause of death.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In 2015, pro-life hero David Daleiden acquired video footage exposing abortion giant Planned Parenthood for selling aborted babies for research. Many of the babies’ organs were fully developed, being well into the second trimester. One doctor revealed that sometimes the babies are born alive, and then killed and sold.

Daleiden is currently facing legal charges for his undercover investigation of Planned Parenthood. However, he is taking the trial as an opportunity to publicly expose the trafficking of murdered babies by Planned Parenthood.