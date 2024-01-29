‘Abortion doula’ teaches Catholic U of America students about pregnant men, ‘seahorse births’

Students told The Daily Signal that the 'doula' repeatedly spoke about abortion and used the term 'pregnant people.'

(LifeSiteNews) — One of United States’ most recognizable institutions of Catholic learning has egg on its face after a self-described pro-LGBT “abortion doula” spoke at one of its classes apparently without authorization.

Last week, The Daily Signal reported that Rachel Carbonneau was invited to a Lifespan Development course at Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, D.C. Carbonneau, who was an English lecturer at the school in the mid 2000s, is the founder of Family Ways, an LGBT-affirming doula company.

A “doula” is a medical professional who assists pregnant women before, during, and after the birthing process. An “abortion doula” is someone who provides support to women who have chosen to end the life of their unborn child.

Among the topics Carbonneau discussed were her past experiences helping “transgender men.”

“I have some men who have given birth; it’s amazing, we call it seahorse birth. It’s lovely, especially when it’s a water birth,” Carbonneau said in a recording reportedly obtained by The Daily Signal.

Carbonneau, who also practices Japanese Reiki healing, was invited to the course by Psychology department lecturer Melissa Goldberg. Students told The Daily Signal that Carbonneau repeatedly spoke about abortion and used the term “pregnant people.”

“It’s not my business as a doula or a human being to pass judgment on how anybody else chooses to live their life,” she reportedly said, in contradiction to Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life.

Carbonneau’s use of the term “seahorse birth” is a reference to how male seahorses carry their offspring in their pouches. The LGBT industry has co-opted the term and uses it to describe gender-confused women who say they are men but give birth later on.

CUA issued a statement to The Daily Signal announcing that it was “appalled” to learn about Carbonneau’s remarks and that she would not be allowed to speak to classes again. “We are re-communicating the terms and expectations by which all outside speakers are vetted and invited,” they said.

The school further clarified that Carbonneau’s lecture “does not reflect our mission and values as a university that is committed to upholding the dignity of life at all stages.”

The Catholic University of America was founded in 1887 with approval from Pope Leo XIII. Despite being home to many conservative-thinking professors and staff, the school has promoted woke ideology and liberal causes on dozens of occasions in recent years. One former employee has described it as “Catholic in name only.” At present, approximately 5,300 students attend CUA.

