Abortion exec posts pic of Christmas tree topped with tools for dismembering babies

Notorious abortionist LeRoy Carhart runs the organization whose top marketing official tweeted the gruesome photo.
Thu Dec 10, 2020 - 7:48 pm EST
By Calvin Freiburger
December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers across social media are horrified by a viral photo of an abortion center’s grim Christmas decoration: a Christmas tree topped with the tools of dismemberment abortion.

In a tweet that has since been deleted (along with the user’s entire account), Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence (CARE) marketing director Michael Saenz shares a photo of an office Christmas tree topped not with a star or an angel, but a pair of Sopher clamps, which are used in dilation and evacuation (dismemberment) abortions to tear a preborn baby apart in the womb and remove the limbs.

CARE’s medical director is the notorious late-term abortionist Dr. LeRoy Carhart, who for years has left a trail of disregarded abortion limits, safety violations, and injured patients in his wake. In 2013, he was caught on undercover video comparing a dead baby inside a uterus to “meat in a crock pot,” joking about dismembering babies with a pickaxe or drill bit, and admitting that a baby who “came out” early “probably could” survive.

The macabre decoration inspired pro-lifers to dig into CARE’s social media history. They found that the organization also offers women “remembrance boxes” in “loving memory” of the babies they kill, featuring small plush animals and hand- and footprints:

While the abortion lobby uses celebrations of death to pervert a holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, there are pro-lifers who work to remind them of the truth. Pro-Life Action League, for instance, organizes “Peace in the Womb Caroling Days” every year to sing Christmas carols outside abortion centers, “reminding abortion-bound mothers that the salvation of the world came through an unplanned pregnancy.”

