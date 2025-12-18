Abortion facilities are closing in the US, but hundreds of them are still open

At least 100 abortion facilities have closed across the country, but hundreds still remain. Students for Life Action said there are ways to close more.

(LifeSiteNews) — At least 100 “independent abortion clinics” have closed since 2022, according to a new report.

However, the report also found there are still nearly 400 independent abortion facilities in the United States, in addition to online abortion drug sellers, and Planned Parenthood locations. Around 63 percent of abortions are done using abortion pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

“Over the last decade, abortion clinics have been closing steadily, with chronically under-resourced independent clinics more vulnerable to closure,” the Abortion Care Network laments in its latest report.

“As of October 2025, there have been 23 confirmed independent clinic closures in 2025,” the group found. This fits into a trend of abortion facility closures since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 – and before then. Even though “at least 60 ” abortion facilities have opened up since 2022, this has not outpaced the closure rate. Some of these facilities are also being opened by people who closed clinics in other states.

“While many online only clinics and a handful of brick-and-mortar clinics have opened over the years, the overall number of brick-and-mortar independent clinics in the U.S. has decreased by 22 percent since 2012,” the pro-abortion group found.

It is not just facilities in pro-life states that are closing – in fact, a clear majority are in pro-abortion states. “80 percent of the independent clinics forced to close in 2024 and 2025 were in states considered legally protective,” the report stated.

The group also tacitly admits that late-term abortions are not an incredibly rare occurrence that is only used in specific high-risk medical situations. If that was so, then hospitals would presumably be committing many of these abortions.

But it is actually the standalone abortion facilities that kill most of the preborn babies in the second and third trimester.

“Because [independent] clinics provide more comprehensive abortion options, are more likely to provide care [sic] in the second and third trimesters, and are the majority of clinics operating in the most politically hostile states, continued threats to independent clinics are a threat to abortion access overall,” Abortion Care Network stated.

The pro-abortion group puts the blame for the closures on a variety of sources, from pro-life protests to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on illegal immigrants. Even the mere political threat of protecting preborn babies from being killed can lead to a facility closure, the group wrote.

“The threat of criminalization, bounty hunting, jail time, legal or civil suits, and administrative actions – like loss of licensure – all impact when and whether someone can receive or deliver timely abortion care,” the abortion group wrote.

Pro-life leader says more is needed to close facilities

Pro-life groups are not quite ready to take a victory lap, due to the proliferation of abortion drugs as well as the hundreds of remaining facilities. Still, there are ways forward to close more facilities and protect preborn babies, moms, and dads from the harms of abortion.

“The foundation of pro-life work for years, praying and advocating outside brick-and-mortar abortion vendors, remains important, but we have to acknowledge that most abortions now take place at home,” Kristi Hamrick told LifeSiteNews via email. She is the vice president of media and policy at Students for Life Action.

“The abortion industry embraced a pivot in their operations, pushing chemical abortion pills by mail in ways known to expose women and girls to injury, infertility, and death, and in ways that empower abusers to act against mothers without their knowledge or consent,” Hamrick said.

She pointed out the Biden administration’s relaxation of safeguards on the distribution of abortion drugs, saying it “gave a de facto permit for abortion water pollution and you have a disaster on every front, morally, criminally, and environmentally.”

That is why SFL Action is focusing on abortion drugs and their potentially poisonous effect on American water.

Hamrick provided other ideas on how to close the nearly 400 remaining independent abortion clinics and other facilities that kill preborn babies.

“The pro-life movement will need to continue our work of pursing investigation, regulation, zoning, and legislation to see these businesses come to an end,” Hamrick said.

“But another tool to use is debarment,” Hamrick said. “With debarment, we can completely cut off Planned Parenthood from all federal funds. And we all know that you get more of what you pay for, and less of what you don’t.”

SFL Action, along with numerous other pro-life groups, want to see Planned Parenthood barred from receiving federal taxpayer dollars.

