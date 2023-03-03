Abortion facility that led to Roe v. Wade reversal becomes furniture store

JACKSON (LifeSiteNews) — The abortion facility at the center of a challenge to Mississippi’s pro-life law that ultimately led to the reversal of Roe v. Wade has officially shut down.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged the state’s prohibition on abortions at 15 weeks, which ultimately led to the June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision that reversed Roe and returned the issue of abortion back to the states.

The facility has been shut down for months, but news recently broke that confirmed the building will no longer operate as an abortion facility.

“Surreal to see the Pink House in Jackson painted white,” reporter Shalina Chatlani wrote on Twitter. “This clinic was at the heart of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade. And now it’s being turned into a luxury consignment store in a highly gentrified neighborhood.”

“Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from its location on Old Canton Road to the former clinic,” WLBT.com reported. “The store is known for its one-of-a-kind furniture and home goods. Construction crews were on site this week remodeling the former clinic and repainting the exterior from pink … to white.”

The facility closure and its new beginnings as a store is the latest positive development since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Since June 24, clinics have halted abortions in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin,” LifeSiteNews reported.

“Recent data from the Society of Family Planning shows that abortions declined by 10,000 in the initial two months following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and an analysis published by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute found that Texas’ births increased by 5,000 between March and July, indicating that the state’s heartbeat law saved thousands of lives,” LifeSiteNews reported.

Moreover, nearly 33 percent of women aged 13 to 44 in the U.S. live in states where total or near-total bans have taken effect, including over 6 million in Texas alone.

Virginia Republicans recently derailed an amendment to create a “right” to abortion in the state constitution, as state by state battles continue, as Republicans generally seek to protect innocent human life and Democrats seek to ensure that women can have abortions through all nine months of pregnancy up until the moment of birth.

Abortion remains a federal issue, too, as President Joe Biden’s administration rewrote regulations to allow pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS to hand out dangerous RU-486 abortion drugs. However, Republican leaders have fought back with lawsuits and legal opinions which aim to stop pharmacies from becoming abortion facilities.

LifeSiteNews has launched an interactive map of post-Dobbs abortion laws. View it here.

Share











