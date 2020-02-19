‘Abortion is love’ hashtag draws popular response from pro-life model

February 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life model has taken to her Instagram page with the hashtag #lifeactuallyis to fight back against a message calling abortion “love” by a U.S. center advocating for abortion and LGBT issues.

Leah Darrow, a former contender on America’s Next Top Model, started the hashtag #lifeactuallyis on her Instagram page earlier in the week to directly counter the pro-abortion hashtag #abortionactually.

The pro-abortion hashtag was posted on the Instagram page of the non-profit group National Women’s Law Center (NWLC).

In her message, Darrow, a mother of five, spoke about how living is sacred and how the culture of death has brainwashed people into believing that life is disposable.

“What the world doesn’t want us to believe is that new life actually is as good as it actually is. Our culture is full of messages that new life isn't sacred, holy, glorious,” said Darrow.

“This is why movements like #abortionactually gain momentum — because our culture has bought the lie that new life isn’t as good as it actually is. And that’s why I’m starting #lifeactuallyis — a movement declaring boldly the truth that life *actually* is. Life is selfless, love, courageous, trust, hope, sacrificial, exciting, good, and holy,” said Darrow.

The NWCL post reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day! Today we're celebrating all the good feelings that abortion access brings us through our beautiful #AbortionActually valentines.”

“Abortion actually is trust, power, freedom, and LOVE! Spread the love to create a world where everyone can access abortion without stigma or fear.”

The Washington, D.C.–based NWCL promotes the LGBT agenda and abortion expansion “in the courts, in public policy, and in our society,” using “the law in all its forms to change culture and drive solutions to the gender inequity that shapes our society.”

The NWLC was part of a failed pro-abortion group lobbying effort in 2018 to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh in 2018, much to the disdain of the pro-abortion lobby.

Darrow encouraged her followers to share their pro-life stories over the coming weeks using the #lifeactuallyis hashtag.

Yesterday, she posted a new message, titled “Love actually is brave,” which says: “The bravery of mothers will never cease to astonish me. Carrying a baby through a pregnancy and bringing that baby into the world — a world full of unexpected and unknown challenges and unknown joys — now THAT is real courage.”

In the same post, Darrow added: “The world might want us to believe that abortion is brave, but when we take a close look at life, that’s when we discovered that #lifeactuallyis brave. Wildly, stunningly, and beautifully brave. To say yes to new life and not see or know the whole road that lie[s] ahead? That requires some serious mama courage. This is the empowerment women deserve to hear about.”

Darrow’s #lifeactuallyis hashtag received positive responses soon after its posting. A reply from one of her Instagram followers reads: “Motherhood, postpartum, and especially labour! Tell me, if this isn't brave then what is.”

Another reply from this mother tells her story of realizing that all along, God was in charge. “I thought I had having children all planned out. I realize looking back God hand [sic] was in the planning. I look back and think how funny I thought I was going to have the plan.”