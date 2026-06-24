Abortion pill advertisement at US Open leaves fans disgusted

(LifeSiteNews) — A New York-based pro-abortion nonprofit flew an aerial advertisement promoting abortion pills over the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday.

The advertisement, which read “Abortion Pills by Mail,” was commissioned by the abortion advertising group Mayday Health and flew over the golf course for approximately 90 minutes, according to the New York Post.

Abortion pill advertisement at US Open leaves golf fans appalled: ‘Gross and divisive’ https://t.co/eNUIF2sDRy pic.twitter.com/uu8ZABTLw4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 22, 2026

Fans who witnessed this spectacle, many with young children, were shocked and left speechless in an attempt to explain the meaning of the advertisement.

“These kids kept pointing at the banner asking their parents ‘What does that say?’ And it was clear they had no clue how to respond. I mean, what do you even say?” one fan told the Post.

The anonymous spectator criticized the advertisement for being intentionally divisive and accused the agency of trying to challenge the faith of onlookers.

“It just felt gross and divisive,” the fan added. “Especially when there are so many golfers and spectators who are strong in their faith — this felt like an intentional distraction by outside agitators to undermine the tournament.

Mayday Health is a pro-abortion organization founded after the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade. It was created to provide women seeking abortions with information on how and where they can most easily access them. In several instances, the group will intentionally place vulgar ads in states with a number of abortion restrictions.

Because of this, Mayday Health has been at the center of several controversial litigation cases involving their misleading advertisements.

In January of this year, Mayday placed advertisements at several gas stations in Kentucky which read, “Pregnant? Don’t want to be? Learn more at Mayday Health.” With abortion pill distribution being illegal in Kentucky, this prompted a quick investigation and settlement, obtained by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman.

In a similar instance, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley secured a settlement against the pro-abortion group over vulgar ads placed around his state. Mayday Health’s executive director, Liv Reisner, argued that the displays were protected by the First Amendment. However, a South Dakota judge ruled that the advertisements intentionally misled young women about the safety of abortion pills.