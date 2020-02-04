Abortion pill reversal bill introduced in Michigan

LANSING, Michigan, February 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – New legislation has been introduced in Michigan to require that women seeking chemical abortions be informed of their options for reversing the decision should they have second thoughts.

House Bill 5374 requires women seeking a chemical to be given information on the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) technique. The abortion pill mifepristone (better known as RU-486) works by blocking the natural hormone progesterone that developing babies require to survive. APR consists of administering extra progesterone to counteract mifepristone’s effects, ideally within 24 hours of taking the abortion pill.

“It’s called the Abortion Pill Reversal bill, and it basically allows a woman to be informed that if she should change her mind during a chemical abortion, that she be provided information that a treatment is available,” Republican state Rep. Beth Griffin, who introduced the bill, told WSJM. “It doesn’t interfere with a woman’s right to choose an abortion. It does respect a woman’s right to change her mind and save her baby.”

“Offering information to women about their options should be something abortion businesses have no issue with, as they claim to support all women’s choices,” Right to Life of Michigan president Barbara Listing said in support of the measure. “The abortion pill reversal protocol is another choice for women who experience regret after taking the first abortion pill.”

Detractors argue that APR is harmful and unproven, but as pro-life OB/GYN Dr. William Lile has explained, the technique is based on principles that are well understood from progesterone’s common, FDA-approved use in a variety of other pregnancy-related situations. APR’s pioneers credit it with helping more than 400 women save their babies since 2007.

HB 5374 is currently pending before the Committee on Families, Children, and Seniors. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.