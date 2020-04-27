Abortion pill reversal hotline gets record number of calls during COVID-19 panic

April 27, 2020 (Live Action News) — During March, the Abortion Pill Rescue Network saw a record number of calls for abortion pill reversals. Andrea Trudden, director of communications for Heartbeat International, which runs the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, told Live Action News that 105 mothers started the process of halting their chemical abortions after calling the hotline. Trudden said, “We are now seeing over 80% of our callers start the reversal process.”

The abortion pill reversal method is available to mothers who begin the abortion pill regimen and regret their decision. Because chemical abortion is a two-step procedure, it may be possible to stop the death of the preborn baby and continue the pregnancy if the mother receives appropriate medical intervention. In a typical chemical abortion, a mother takes mifepristone (RU-486), which blocks the hormone progesterone. This gradually causes the baby to die through lack of oxygen and nutrients as the withdrawal of progesterone causes the lining of the uterus to break down. One to two days later, the mother then takes another pill, misoprostol, to induce contractions and bleeding to expel the baby’s body.

If a mother who changes her mind after beginning a chemical abortion receives supplemental progesterone before taking the second pill, there is a chance to save the baby’s life and continue with a normal pregnancy (note: this chance is not a guarantee). The abortion industry has attempted to discredit the abortion pill reversal process and is using the pandemic to push for expanding dangerous telemedicine abortions.

Trudden stressed that the nursing team answering the hotline and the provider network that manages the abortion pill reversal are available to care for women immediately. She wrote, “We understand this is a stressful time for many, and some women are starting chemical abortion because that is the only option they can see.” Many of the calls the hotline receives are “from the abortion facility parking lot or from the car on the drive home because the regret is immediate.”

Trudden added that in addition to women seeking abortion pill reversal, Heartbeat International’s Option Line has seen a 30–50% increase in calls for assistance during the pandemic. While the abortion industry has capitalized on this time of uncertainty and fear to increase the number of abortions, despite the fact that abortion is never necessary, pro-life groups are still connecting women with immediate resources and assistance.

While the abortion industry continues to ignore abortion pill reversal and capitalize on fear, babies saved through abortion pill reversal are living proof that there is hope.

Published with permission from Live Action News.