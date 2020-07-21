Trump’s top diplomat: Abortion ‘simply isn’t a human right’

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated Friday during remarks to the socially conservative The Family Leader Summit in Iowa that there is no human right to take an innocent life via abortion.

“Our founders built our country on a commitment to essential rights, unalienable rights,” Pompeo declared in his remarks, The Epoch Times reported. “That comes from these amazing documents, our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, and our nation’s foreign policy must be grounded in those central understandings.”

Various abortion allies at home and abroad have tried to cloak abortion-on-demand in the language of human rights, arguing that it’s necessary for women to have “reproductive freedom” and be truly equal. But “abortion quite simply isn’t a human right,” Pompeo said. “It takes a human life.” He detailed some of the Trump administration’s work affirming the right to life on the international stage, particularly its leadership in condemning pro-abortion language in United Nations documents.

“This administration appreciates and knows that our rights come from God, not government,” the Secretary of State added.

Opposing the “right” to abortion while promoting actual human rights have been recurring priorities for the Trump administration’s foreign policy, from monitoring and exposing religious freedom violations to banning foreign aid money from financing or promoting abortion.

Last year, Pompeo announced the formation of a Commission on Unalienable Rights, which would “provide the Intellectual grist of what I hope will be one of the most profound re-examinations of inalienable rights in the world since the 1948 Universal Declaration (on Human Rights at the United Nations).” The panel is tasked with offering “fresh thinking about human rights discourse where such discourse has departed from our nation’s founding principles of natural law and natural rights.”