Abortion survivor shares story of forgiveness and hope toward her birth mother

May 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Abortion survivor and public speaker Claire Culwell joins The Van Maren Show this week to recount her amazing story, and to talk about her new autobiographical book Survivor: An Abortion Survivor’s Surprising Story of Choosing Forgiveness and Finding Redemption. She tells Jonathon Van Maren how she miraculously survived a very common late-term abortion procedure of dismembering the baby limb by limb.

Culwell says she learned to find redemption and hope in forgiving her birth mother after meeting her in 2009. When she saw her face-to-face, the experience opened her eyes to the pain her biological mother went through. This led her “to fight for her and for women like her.”

While Culwell survived the abortion attempt, her twin sister did not. She says that she wonders every day what the world is missing “because my twin isn’t here, and that is such an impactful part of my story.” Culwell also higlights that even though abortion survivors are just as human as anyone else, “they are rejected by society."

To learn more about Claire Culwell’s work or to find her book Survivor, visit her website by clicking here.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: