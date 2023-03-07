Abortionist becomes pro-life advocate after reading article about the Holocaust

'I could never understand how the German doctors could do the things that they did. But as I thought about what I had been doing, I suddenly understood. Just as I did not consider the fetus as a human being, they didn't consider their victims as human beings.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Former abortionist Dr. Kathi Aultman sat down with LifeSiteNews journalist Andreas Wailzer in Vienna last month to explain how she became a pro-life advocate.

“[…] It was an article that compared abortion to the Holocaust,” Aultman recalled. “… My father was with the unit that liberated the first concentration camp in World War II. And so I grew up with all those pictures and stories. And I could never understand how, especially, the German doctors could do the things that they did. But as I thought about what I had been doing, I suddenly understood. …It was because, just as I did not consider the fetus as a human being, they didn’t consider their victims as human beings.”

“And that was the first time I saw myself as a mass murderer,” she continued. “..Right at that time, Ted Bundy, who was an infamous serial killer in the United States, had been arrested, and it was in the news. And I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, you know, I’ve killed a lot more people than Ted Bundy’.”

Regarding abortion, Aultman said, “It’s definitely not about women’s health. And I really don’t think it’s about their freedom either The pro-abortion industry has made it all about women’s rights. And it’s not about women’s rights. It’s about the murder of innocent human beings.”

“And we know from a scientific standpoint that when an egg and sperm meet, you have the beginnings of a unique individual,” she continued. “And this is a human being, our species. And in what other situation do we kill one person to make another person’s life easier?”

A revert to Christianity, Aultman grew up as the daughter of a Methodist preacher, but “by the time I got to college, I was an atheist,” the obstetrician-gynecologist told LifeSiteNews.

“I ended up getting pregnant after graduating from college but prior to going to medical school and chose to have an abortion because I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to be a doctor,” she continued.

“I was afraid of what people would think of me, and I was afraid that if we had to get married because of the pregnancy, that the marriage would end in divorce. So I had the abortion, and when I got to my residency program, I felt strongly that no woman should have to carry a child that she didn’t want. And I became a strong advocate for women’s right to an abortion.”

Aultman said that she also carried out abortions to make money. “I did not see any difference between a human fetus and the chick embryos that I used to dissect in college,” she admitted. “I didn’t think of them as human.”

Three specific encounters with patients made Aultman reconsider performing abortions. “The first one I had done three abortions on already,” she stated. “The second one came in with a friend who asked her if she wanted to see the tissue, and she said, ‘No, I just want to kill it.’ And then the third was a woman who had already had four children, and she and her husband didn’t think they could afford another, and she cried the whole time.”

“After that, I could no longer do abortions just because a baby wasn’t wanted.”

Aultman was still pro-abortion and referring people to have abortions at other clinics at that time. Even after she reverted to Christianity, she did not immediately change her mind on the issue. She fully realized what she had done only after a Christian friend gave her the article comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

After much prayer and a supernatural experience of radical forgiveness, the repentant doctor began to forgive herself.

“My feeling is, and after what I saw in my practice, I don’t think a woman can kill her child and remain unscathed,” Aultman said. “It’s going to affect her. She may not notice it right away. It may not be until she has [another] baby. It may not be until she tries to get pregnant and is unable. But at some point, it’s going to affect her.”

