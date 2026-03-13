Abortionist linked to Kermit Gosnell, horrific botched abortions opens new facility in Delaware

86-year-old Leroy Brinkley, who once worked with Kermit Gosnell and closed down his own scandal-plagued abortion businesses after Gosnell’s conviction, is running a new late-term center In Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (LifeSiteNews) — An abortionist affiliated with the notorious convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell has set up a new abortion business in Delaware.

Gosnell is currently serving a life sentence in prison, following his 2013 conviction for the first-degree murder of three born-alive babies and the involuntary manslaughter of client Karnamaya Mongar at his 2,700-square-foot “house of horrors” abortion facility in Philadelphia. According to the 280-page grand jury report, that office was an unsanitary, blood-stained site where Gosnell cut the spinal cords of hundreds of newborns; where witnesses described infants who survived initial abortion attempts as “swimming” in toilets “to get out”; where the feet of aborted babies were stored in a freezer; and more grisly details.

On Wednesday, Operation Rescue reported an update on Leroy Brinkley, a man for whom Gosnell once worked a day a week at Wilmington’s Atlantic Women’s Medical Services, beginning late-term abortions there before completing them at his own facility. Brinkley closed down his abortion centers following Gosnell’s conviction, following the Delaware Board of Medical Licensure & Discipline citing him for a number of health violations of his own, as well as some of his other abortionists failing to report knowledge of Gosnell’s violations.

Now, Brinkley has a new abortion business in Wilmington: AllGyn Health Partners, Inc., a “proud member” of the National Abortion Federation (NAF) that advertises abortions up to 24 weeks. The facility appears to have been in operation since late 2024.

“Brinkley left a miserable trail of broken women and dead babies across at least two states,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “He has a well-established pattern of behavior, and it is said that a leopard cannot change his spots. We have every reason to believe that under Brinkley’s oversight, AllGyn could have all the problems his other abortion facilities had for years.”

“The public has a right to know what it means to have a Brinkley-owned abortion facility in their community or state,” Newman added. “The reporting of one woman’s terrifying abortion in Louisiana is a harbinger of what women can expect at AllGyn.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews back in 2011, Brinkley’s Delta Clinic in Louisiana actually lost its NAF affiliation after it was found to have a long history of dangerous criminal and medical violations, including massive state and federal regulation failures, botched abortions, including the deaths of at least two women, the use of unlicensed doctors, and extensive falsification of records.

One victim of the Delta center, referred to as “Jane Doe” for confidentiality reasons, told LSN at the time that after two abortion pills prescribed by the facility during her 2009 abortion failed, doctors at Delta botched a D&C abortion procedure that she says necessitated a hysterectomy a year later.

In a witness affidavit from April 2011, Jane Doe recounted the physical and verbal abuse she suffered at the hands of the abortionist and workers at Delta. Doe said she remembered herself and other clients being “herded like cattle” by “rude” workers at the facility. During her D&C operation, Doe said she was yelled at and threatened physically by the abortionist and never given any type of anesthesia.

Abortion facilities across the country are regularly flagged for harming women through botched procedures, unsanitary tools and environments, and lack of regulatory protections, such as requirements for staff to secure admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in the event of complications. With the rise of abortion pills dispensed by mail in violation of federal law, chemical abortions self-administered completely without medical oversight are certain to increase those harms further still.

Further, even when “properly” committed, abortion carries grave risks. According to the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), which represents 7,000 medical professionals who reject the anti-life stance of the medical establishment, “[w]omen face a 35% increased risk of preterm birth in a future pregnancy after one surgical abortion and an almost 90% increase in preterm birth risk after two abortions. The increased risk of future preterm birth for women after they have an abortion represents a clear long-term health risk. Mothers who deliver preterm babies are at a higher risk of medical complications later in life, including cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

“From 1993 to 2018, there are at least 75 studies examining the link between abortion and mental health,” the group continues. “Two-thirds of those studies showed a correlation between abortion and adverse mental health outcomes. Studies show abortion significantly increases the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal behavior, when compared to women with unintended pregnancies who choose to carry the baby to birth. A study from Finland found a 7X higher suicide rate after abortion compared to when women gave birth.”

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