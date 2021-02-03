Abortionists are spiritually blind to the evil they are doing: top pro-life speaker

February 3, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) – This week, Jonathon van Maren interviews international pro-life speaker and co-founder of the Canadian Center for Bioethics Reform, Stephanie Gray Connors. The two discuss her decades-long involvement in the pro-life movement, her speaking experiences, and much, much more.

Connors’ work in pro-life activism when she was attending university, where she went to an apologetics training symposium led by pro-life apologist Scott Klusendorf. She told van Maren that it was this conference that equipped her with the skills needed to argue effectively on behalf of the unborn and to take the issue of abortion more seriously.

Connors says that it was through Klusendorf’s training, as well as Ray Cunnigham’s Center for Bioethics Reform, that led her, along with Jojo Ruba, to create the Canadian Center for Bioethics Reform.

Today, Connors lives in the United States, but continues to be a popular pro-life speaker. She’s even debated abortionists and pro-abortion advocates head on. Connors tells van Maren how, in her experiences with debating abortionists, she sees almost a double-life in that they “come across very pleasant...and yet before you met them, they had come from work where they dismembered little babies.”

Overall, Connors says that her talks and debates with pro-abortionists are “a sign of the fruits of what you align yourself with if you're on the side of truth and God, or the side of evil and Satan.”

Connors describes how when one commits evil, such as abortion, that person has a “total spiritual blindness” to the loss of human life and the indiscriminate killing of the most vulnerable of humans. “We have to hope and pray that they (abortionists) have a Saul to Paul experience, where one day they get spiritual sight,” she said.

Conversing with abortionists has “given me a sense of the mercy of God,” she adds. Still, that has not changed “my hate of what they do and how I also think they should be in jail for what they do.”