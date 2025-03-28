Abortionists refile lawsuit against new Wyoming pro-life laws after dismissal

A Wyoming abortion facility is challenging a new law that requires abortuaries to obtain an ambulatory surgical license to continue killing unborn children as well as legislation requiring ultrasounds before abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Wyoming’s lone “surgical” abortion facility has refiled a lawsuit challenging two recently passed pro-life laws in the state, including one that has increased regulations on the facility after the lawsuit was dismissed last week.

The lawsuit, brought by the “Wellspring Health Access” abortuary and other abortionists, challenged the recently passed HB 42 that requires abortion facilities to obtain an ambulatory surgical license to continue killing unborn children, as well as legislation that requires women to have an ultrasound before they can be given abortion pills. The suit has been refiled in Natrona County after being dismissed by a Teton County district court last week.

Wellspring, the only abortion facility in the state that both commits “surgical” abortions and hands out chemical abortion drugs, has been forced to stop its “surgical” abortions since Gov. Mark Gordon signed HB42 into law in February, as they have been unable to meet the new regulations.

The lawsuit is also challenging the law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before they can chemically abort their children. Earlier this month, the state legislature overrode Gordon’s veto to pass this law.

The civil suit was initially filed in Natrona County, then the plaintiffs moved the case to Teton County, arguing that the Natrona County Court wasn’t moving quickly enough, according to Wyoming Public Radio. The state of Wyoming responded by filing a motion to move the case back to the Natrona County District Court, arguing that the plaintiffs were “judge shopping” by having the case moved.

The case was assigned to Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, who previously ruled in favor of pro-abortion advocates, most notably last year when she blocked Wyoming’s near-total abortion ban. That case is currently being appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Owens ruled on March 21 that because Wellspring is located in Natrona County, not Teton County, the case could not proceed in that jurisdiction.

