Abortions doubled in Massachusetts in 2024 due to pills like mifepristone

There were 49,450 abortions in the most recent year on record in Massachusetts, up from 24,355 in 2023, and 83% were attributed to abortion pills.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) – The number of abortions committed out of Massachusetts doubled in 2024 thanks to the spread of abortion pills, according to the latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

WBUR reported that the data shows 49,450 abortions in the most recent year on record, up from 24,355 in 2023. Further, 83% of them were attributed to abortion pills, and half were facilitated by Massachusetts abortionists but did not actually occur in Massachusetts; they were through pills exported to other states.

Further, financial assistance from “private abortion funds” to pay for abortions aided 26% of abortions in 2024, compared with 16% the year before. The data did not report on abortion seekers’ demographic details or how many children or previous abortions they had.

“What a huge role a small state like Massachusetts is playing in ensuring that women and other pregnancy capable people throughout the country are getting the abortion care they need,” Medication Abortion Access Project co-founder Dr. Angel Foster said.

“The 2024 data shows that Massachusetts helps to sell abortion to women across the United States without safeguards in place and little, if any, regard for these women’s medical needs or well being,” Massachusetts Citizens for Life leader Myrna Maloney Flynn said.

The data illustrates how abortion pills have become arguably the abortion lobby’s most important tool for perpetuating abortion-on-demand and undermining pro-life laws, especially distributing them by mail across state lines, which is extremely difficult for pro-life states to prevent.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s most recent annual report revealed that, almost two years (as of April 2024) after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operated almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 in the most recent reporting period. According to the Lozier Institute’s Professor Michael New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

This tool was given a critical boost by former President Joe Biden, who, after the fall of Roe, instituted rule changes allowing abortion pills to be dispensed without an in-person doctor’s visit and choosing not to enforce federal law against mailing them across state lines. However, during his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump declared he would not reverse that decision. Pro-lifers were given hope in May 2025 that the White House’s position might change when U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (another formerly pro-abortion figure who moderated during his own presidential bid) promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills.

But no conclusions or timetable have since been announced, prompting frustration among pro-lifers, which has only intensified with the federal government’s attempts to quash pro-life lawsuits against the FDA’s permissive abortion pill rules.

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