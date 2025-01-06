Abortions increase 16% in Minnesota under Tim Walz’s radical leadership

Abortions increased 16 percent in Governor Tim Walz’s Minnesota. The failed vice presidential candidate supports abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and has repealed numerous reporting requirements.

(LifeSiteNews) — At least 16 percent more babies were killed through abortion under leftist Governor Tim Walz in Minnesota.

The Department of Health released data on New Year’s Eve that covered the full previous year. This is the first year that the state does not have to track how many babies were born alive during abortion, after the governor signed a law doing away with that requirement.

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life said the 14,124 reported abortions is a 20-year high.

The group’s executive director said the data shows the “real-life consequences” of “extremism” from the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Minnesota’s version of the Democratic Party.

“DFL lawmakers and Gov. Walz have sought to make Minnesota a land of truly unlimited abortion—at the expense of women and children,” Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser stated in a news release. “This is not what Minnesotans want to be known for. We want to be a state where both moms and babies receive love and support and where no one is left out.”

The data also show abortion drugs remain a common way of ending the life of an innocent human child. Around 9,000 babies were killed using mifepristone, while around 4,200 were killed through dilation and curettage.

Gov. Walz, the failed running mate of Kamala Harris, signed legislation that removed a mandate that doctors try to save a baby born alive during abortion. The law now only requires the doctors to provide “care.”

He also signed a law legalizing abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. Minnesota also repealed a requirement that the state track complications following abortions.

Blaeser, the co-executive director of the Minnesota pro-life group, criticized these changes.

“Previous MDH reports show that, in most years, some babies in Minnesota survive abortion and are born alive,” Blaeser said. “But because of the actions of DFL lawmakers and Gov. Walz, there is no longer a requirement to provide born-alive infants with care that could save their lives. And no longer will the public even know about these cases and about whether babies are cared for or left to die.”

LifeSiteNews has previously reported that eight babies were born alive in Minnesota between 2019-2022 following an attempted abortion.

Other states have reported babies being born alive from abortion; Indiana, for example, has reported a baby surviving an abortion in the last two reported quarters.

Complications are also common following abortions, but Minnesota residents are now deprived of knowing this due to the repeal of this requirement. Around one in three of reported abortions in Indiana, for example, included some type of complication, such as infection.

Gov. Walz is a staunch supporter of abortion and previously justified China’s one-child policy. Walz regularly traveled to China as a teacher. He is paraphrased as saying the policy was allegedly needed because “the Chinese population was so large.” He also claimed the “family pays a tax” when there is more than one child.

But human rights expert Steve Mosher, who has visited China and researches its policies, said Walz is wrong.

“In fact, throughout the time that Walz was making repeated visits to China, women were being hunted down for the ‘crime’ of being pregnant without permission and were being taking by force to abortion centers,” Mosher wrote for LifeSiteNews. “I know. I was there.”

The presidential ticket of Harris and Walz also supported “the most extreme abortion agenda in U.S. history,” according to LifeSiteNews’ Jonathan Van Maren.

“Together with Walz, the duo makes up the most radical abortion ticket in the history of the United States. They are not average, pro-choice Democrats,” he wrote. “They are all in. They have never met an abortion they didn’t like. They are actually passionate about feticide.”

