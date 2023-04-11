Abp. Cordileone condemns abortion as ‘satanic worship,’ LGBT ideology as ‘demonic’

MENLO PARK, California (LifeSiteNews) — Abortion is part of “satanic worship,” according to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who made the comments during a recent “spiritual warfare” conference.
The pagan worship of the false god “Moloch” is similar to the worship of abortion today, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Francisco said at the March 25 conference.
Pagan worship is “in a certain sense, in a new kind of way, reviving now, and it is part of satanic worship, the abortion and sacrificing [of] children,” the archbishop said. He noted that the Satanic Temple challenged Texas’ novel pro-life heartbeat bill that allowed for private lawsuits against individuals who facilitated abortions. It has also challenged pro-life laws in Indiana and Missouri.
Cordileone also called the the push by pro-LGBT activists to erase the differences between men and women “demonic.”
“So, see, this is wiping out the image of God from the face of the Earth. So it’s not kind of rhetoric or poetic exaggeration to call it demonic; it literally is. So we have to engage. We have to engage in other ways too: political activism and educational… All that, but most of all through our spiritual arms,” he said.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
The conservative prelate also called for penance, fasting, and prayer. “We have to live, and it’s really living with the the spiritual resources that God gives us through prayer and, especially, the prayer of the Rosary. We know the devil hates the Rosary; he hates our Blessed Mother. To pray the Rosary every day, to pray it as a family at least once a week. And penance, we need to reclaim the practice of penance which is so much … by the wayside; thankfully during Lent, this time of Lent, people still recall [it] to some degree, but we need to do penance and especially fasting.”
He reminded the audience that Friday “is still a day of penance,” even outside of Lent. The Catholic Church still encourages individuals to abstain from meat on Fridays. “Abstinence from meat, or from some other food as determined by the Episcopal Conference, is to be observed on all Fridays, unless a solemnity should fall on a Friday,” according to Canon 1251.
He also encouraged Eucharistic adoration.
Cordileone has attracted attention for his strong pro-life stance, including publicly announcing that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should not present herself for Communion due to her public and scandalous support for abortion.
Last year, Cordileone barred Pelosi from receiving Communion for this reason. However, she has continued to receive Holy Communion while in Washington, D.C.
Speaking at a Georgetown University event last month, Pelosi reaffirmed her support for abortion and claimed that this was the only issue she was not in agreement in with the bishops and the Catholic Church. She also claimed that bishops such as Cordileone were “willing to abandon the bulk” of Catholic social teaching by allegedly focusing on abortion at the expense of other issues.
“Let us do everything possible to protect and support all human life, including life in the womb, and women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies,” Cordileone told OSV News. “And, for the sake of the children, let us do everything possible to build a society that maximizes the chances of a child growing up with, and knowing and being loved by, a mother and father in a life-long, low-conflict relationship.”