Abp. Cordileone says Vatican TLM restrictions aren’t ‘realistic,’ contra Cardinal Roche

‘We look at the younger generation. They all love the tradition,’ Archbishop Cordileone told Raymond Arroyo. ‘This is unstoppable.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that the Vatican’s restriction of the Traditional Latin Mass “isn’t realistic” because young Catholics’ love of tradition is “unstoppable.”

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s realistic. We look at the younger generation. They all love the tradition,” he told Raymond Arroyo on EWTN’s “The World Over” last night.

“They love the more classical way that the Church worships, the traditional Mass,” he said, also citing interest in the Novus Ordo Mass celebrated “in a more traditional way, with the priest ad orientem and the sacred music and great solemnity and reverence.”

“They’re desiring this deep tradition. It takes them to a very deep place,” the prelate said.

“This is unstoppable. It’s what’s drawing young people in and will continue to do so.”

The San Francisco archbishop, who Pope Leo XIV last week named as a member of the Vatican’s highest court, additionally pushed back on claims by Cardinal Arthur Roche, the head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, that Leo will not change Pope Francis’ restrictions on the traditional rite.

“I don’t know how well he knows the mind of the Holy Father,” Archbishop Cordileone said about Roche.

“But I think one thing that’s clear to everyone is the Holy Father wants to bring everyone together. He he’s all about unity,” he continued.

“My concern is that if these restrictions remain in place, as I said in my statement, people will feel they have no choice to find where they experience being spiritually nourished in kind of the more traditional form of way the Church worships – they have to go outside of officially approved institutions and communities,” the archbishop said. “They will do that.”

This story is developing…

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