Abp. Cordileone should’ve banned Pelosi from Communion 10 years earlier

On this week’s Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Archbishop Cordileone banning Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion, the globalist machinations of the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization, and the latest news about the monkeypox virus.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s Faith & Reason, the panel discussed Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone banning Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion, the globalist machinations of the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization, and the latest news about the monkeypox virus.

Liz Yore found it interesting Pelosi took a few days to react to her bishop’s announcement.

“I was waiting immediately for Nancy to jump off at the podium in Congress, where she always sits at her press conference, and just wag her finger and be very pouncing on the podium. But instead, it was three or four days before she responded,” Yore said.

“She didn’t go to the podium … she went to sit down in her pink outfit and talk to Mika Brzezinski, another liberal Catholic, and frankly I thought Nancy was incoherent, rambling, made absolutely no sense … She’s clearly slipping cognitively, and so she’s overstayed her welcome in politics. She’s now on the wrong side of history.”

Father James Altman’s reaction to Pelosi is about what you’d expect it to be, adding that Archbishop Cordileone “did the right thing” but could’ve and should’ve banned her from Holy Communion much sooner.

“So Cordileone did not do what he was supposed to do 10 years ago, and every year since,” he said. “So now he’s finally doing something. I don’t think Jesus is pleased. And then when you see only … a couple dozen bishops came out to help him, to support him … The vast majority chickened out. They didn’t know what they were supposed to do. They are unprofitable servants.”

There’s much more in this week’s episode. Listen below or by clicking here.

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

You can send LifeSite feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Share











