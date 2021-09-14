Abp. Viganò: COVID-19 vaccine, passport drive ‘an epochal war’ and ‘prelude to the end times’

The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States compared the current state of the world to 'the great apostasy spoken of in second scripture.'

(LifeSiteNews) – In the first installment of an 18-part interview conducted by veteran Vatican journalist Robert Moynihan, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò asserted that the people of the world are being confronted with “war” from the aggression of public officials, with the support of even some Church authorities, who seek to violate their rights with gene-based vaccine mandates and accompanying passports.

“We are facing a siege on both the social and religious front,” stated the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. “The so-called emergency pandemic has been utilized as a false pretext to impose the vaccination and the Green Pass in many nations of the world, in a simultaneous and coordinated way.”

“At the same time, on the other front, not only do the ecclesiastical authorities not condemn in the least the abuse of power by those who govern public affairs, but they support them in this wicked plan, and go so far as to condemn those who do not accept being subjected to inoculation with an experimental gene serum, with unknown side effects, that does not impart any immunity from the virus,” the archbishop said.

In criticizing Church authorities on this point, he went on to emphasize that due to these experimental gene-based vaccines being tainted with abortion in either their production or testing, every Catholic has “more than sufficient” moral grounds “to refuse the vaccine.”

“We are at war,” he said, “a war that is not openly declared, that is not fought with conventional weapons, but a war all the same in which there are aggressors and aggressees, executioners and victims, kangaroo courts and prisoners. A war in which violence ensues in ostensibly legal forms in order to violate the rights of citizens as well as believers.

“It is an epochal war that is a prelude to the end times, and the great apostasy spoken of in second scripture,” the archbishop concluded.

