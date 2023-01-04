Abp. Viganò endorses 3-day fast for January 6 lawyer, detainees

'May these three days of fasting in union with the Passion of Our Lord obtain from the divine Majesty the victory of the children of Light over the workers of iniquity.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has given his blessing to a 3-day fast organized by a Catholic civil rights attorney who represents January 6 detainees.

“I hope that this initiative will find many adherents, in a spirit of true reparation of the innumerable sins and grave betrayals committed,” Viganò wrote in a letter sent to New York-based lawyer Joseph McBride on the last day of 2022.

“I can only encourage and bless this commendable gesture of penance, to be accompanied by prayer – above all the Holy Rosary – for the beloved Nation which I had the privilege of knowing during my office as Apostolic Nuncio,” he added.

McBride first reached out to the archbishop on December 28 via email in the hope he would give his blessing for the fast, which is being held from Tuesday, January 3 until Thursday, January 5. McBride said he believes God called him to organize the fast in order to “best prepare for these coming battles.”

“White Catholic and Christian America First Conservatives are being targeted for destruction in the United States by a Satanic Globalist Order. This Order has hijacked the American Government and America’s Institutions. Washington, DC is the Synagogue of Satan from which the Spirit of the Antichrist reigns supreme,” he wrote.

McBride, who represents a handful of detainees, further explained to the archbishop how he became a devout Catholic and why he took the cases of the protesters in the first place.

“I have had some setbacks and successes during the last two years of litigation. My team, clients, and I recently entered the critical and enormously consequential trial phase of my January 6th related cases, during which the fate of my clients and their families will be made known.”

“I hope that the suffering Christ in you will recognize the suffering Christ in me, and that you will join me during this pivotal time of fasting and prayer,” he said.

Viganò’s response to McBride concluded, “May these three days of fasting in union with the Passion of Our Lord obtain from the divine Majesty the victory of the children of Light over the workers of iniquity. And may Mary Most Holy, terrible defeater of the infernal Serpent, be able to accompany and protect us in this spiritual battle.”

As this story goes to press, there are more than 950 individuals still behind bars for participating in the January 6 protests. Many have been held in solitary confinement while others have been without trial for upwards of 18 months. In November 0f 2021, GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the DC jail where the protesters are being held. She described the deplorable conditions they were living in as a form of “human rights abuse.”

