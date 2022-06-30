Abp. Viganò: Globalists have a ‘single script’ to establish a ‘totalitarian regime’

Citizens must disobey the ‘illegitimate’ authority in order to prevent the globalists’ ‘deliberate intention to harm,’ the archbishop said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò stated that the global COVID response is part of a “a single script under a single direction” that “demonstrates the existence of a criminal design and the malice of its creators.”

The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States made the comments in a new interview given to Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide, on his show War Room.

Archbishop Viganò has been a consistent critic of draconian COVID-19 related measures, warning repeatedly that their implementation could lead to catastrophic loss of liberty. Speaking to Bannon, the archbishop reiterated his concerns, saying the global response showed itself indicative not of a “pandemic” but of a “planned” event.

“The prohibition of treatment, the discrediting of the effectiveness of drugs that have been in use for decades, the decision to hospitalize the elderly who became sick in nursing homes and the imposition of an experimental gene treatment that has been demonstrated not only to be ineffective but also harmful and often fatal – all this confirms for us that the pandemic has been planned and managed with the purpose of creating the greatest damage possible,” he said.

Pointing to the nearly identical response across the world, Archbishop Viganò suggested that this was because many global and health leaders “are members of a lobby – the World Economic Forum – that trained them and placed them at the highest levels of national and international institutions in order to be certain that those who govern would be obedient.”

Klaus Schwab, the leader and founder of the WEF, has also “publicly boasted on many occasions of being able to interfere even with religious leaders,” the archbishop added.

“There is clearly a single script under a single direction: This demonstrates the existence of a criminal design and the malice of its creators.

The purpose of this “single script” and the “pandemic,” Archbishop Viganò described as being “planned as an instrument for the establishment of a totalitarian regime, conceived by unelected technocrats who are devoid of any sense of democratic representation.”

Tracing a ‘global coup’

The origin of the current scenario was found in the early 1990s, the archbishop said, as a “coup was carried out in all the Western nations almost simultaneously.” He told Bannon that since the onset of the COVID-era effective power over nations had been held by adherents to the WEF’s ideology and their allies.

“In short, we are governed by a high command of usurers and speculators, from Bill Gates, who invests in large farms right on the eve of the food emergency, or in vaccines just before the outbreak of the pandemic, to George Soros, who speculates on the fluctuations of currencies and government bonds and along with Hunter Biden finances a biolaboratory in Ukraine.”

The former nuncio described this transfer of power into the hands of an unseen few as being “held hostage by a group of technocrats who are ideologically deviant and morally corrupt.”

“The peoples of the world need to reclaim their sovereignty, which has been usurped by the globalist elite,” he urged.

The truly powerful, Archbishop Viganò described as being found at Schwab’s Davos Forum, or among “the rulers, prime ministers, directors of newspapers and television broadcasters, CEOs of social bankers and directors of social platforms and multinational corporations, bankers and directors of ratings agencies, presidents of foundations and self-styled philanthropists.”

Such individuals “share the same agenda,” he said, “and are so confident in their own power that they affirm it with impunity,” embracing both “censorship and mass manipulation as instrumentum regni.”

Nor did the archbishop excuse the current heads of state in nations across the world from guilt, saying that “our rulers are traitors of our nation who are devoted to the elimination of populations, and that all of their actions are carried out in order to cause the greatest amount of harm to citizens.”

While some may excuse the failing of political leaders as “inexperience or inability,” Archbishop Viganò accused such leaders of having “a deliberate intention to harm.”

Role of the Catholic Church in the ‘global coup’

The archbishop, who served in the Vatican Curia and diplomatic corps since the early 1970s, highlighted “the revolution of Vatican II” as a key moment for the Catholic Church in the leadup to the current global scenario. Since that moment, and “above all during the last nine years of the Bergoglian ‘pontificate,’” the Church “has experienced the same cognitive dissonance,” he said.

With “the purpose of the alleged ‘reforms’” being “the systematic destruction of the Church by its highest leaders, who are heretics and traitors,” Archbishop Viganò said that the “deep church has had recourse to the same false arguments in order to pass off the doctrinal, moral, and liturgical dissolution.”

Such a process was done by creating the impression of a “ground up” request for change, with “infiltrators in the highest levels of nations and international organisms making it appear that their plans are ratified by popular consent.”

Means to resist a ‘dead end’

However, the former nuncio added words of encouragement to Bannon, saying that society must seek to rediscover the norms of morality, since “every virtue consists of the just mean between two opposite vices, without being a compromise.”

He warned against an excess of misplaced “servility” that “sins by excess, submitting to unfair orders or orders given by an illegitimate authority.”

“The good citizen should know how to disobey civil authority, and the good Catholic how to do the same with ecclesiastical authority, disobeying whenever the authority demands obedience to an iniquitous order,” he said.

Obedience is owed only to “legitimate authority in the measure in which its power is exercised for the purposes for which authority has been established by God, he said, namely “the temporal good of citizens in the case of the State and the spiritual good of the faithful in the case of the Church.”

Orders from an “illegitimate” authority “are null,” he added.

