Abp. Viganò letter to President Trump now available in Spanish, French, Chinese

July 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's historic letter to President Trump warning him about the global Deep State and the complicit "deep church" has been translated into Spanish, French, and Chinese.

Archbishop Viganò’s warning to the president about the true nature of the global coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots occurred on July 7th. In his letter, the Archbishop said the rioting is part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil. He also mentioned Freemasonry.

“It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom: Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches,” Viganò’ wrote.

Viganò, who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S., also said that there “are Bishops ... who, by their words, prove that they are … subservient to the deep state, to globalism … to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it.”

Viganò’s letter, which was originally published on LifeSite (click here to read the letter), was shared by President Trump on his twitter page. The tweet has been “liked” more than 140,000 times. The letter was viewed on LifeSiteNews over 4.1 million times and the John-Henry Weston show video on the letter to Trump has so far received 332,786 views.

The letter and Trump’s tweet about it was covered by numerous national and international media such as Fox News, The Washington Post (in its typically slanted manner), the UK Daily Mail, the Sun in the UK, the Daily Caller, the Gellerreport,Glennbeck.com and many of the most prominent and other Catholic media such as the US bishops’ CNS News service, the giant Catholic EWTN network, the National Catholic Register, Catholic World Report magazine, the CruxNow news service, The Catholic Herald in the UK, Italy’s prominent Marco Tosatti blog, Complicit Clergy, the Edward Pentin blog, Catholic on line, a Remnant TV video, a Taylor Marshal video and very many more. The NY Times has ignored the story about the letter.

In the aftermath of Trump’s tweet, liberal Catholic media outlets expressed outrage and published theories about the White House’s connection to not only Archbishop Viganò but also to Traditional Catholic commentator Taylor Marshall.

In recent weeks, Archbishop Viganò has continued to speak out against the crisis in the church. He places much of the blame for the chaos in the Church on the Second Vatican Council.

“If we have not understood the causal relationship between Vatican II and its logical and necessary consequences over the course of the last sixty years, it will not be possible to steer the rudder of the Church back to the direction given it by her Divine Helmsman,” Viganò wrote in a letter to a nun.

Several churchmen have pushed back against Viganò’s position on Vatican II, including Bishop Athanasius Schneider. They believe that rather than throw out Vatican II altogether the church needs to correct the council’s most “defective” elements.