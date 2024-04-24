‘Absolutely evil’: Joe Biden makes sign of the cross during pro-abortion rally in Florida

Joe Biden sparked outrage among Catholics for making the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion campaign event in Florida where he promoted the murder of unborn children.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden was caught on camera making the sign of the cross at a Florida pro-abortion rally, seemingly reacting against laws approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis to restrict abortions in the Sunshine State.

In the now-viral video, the 81-year-old Democrat and putative Catholic crosses himself as the speaker says that, for DeSantis, “15 weeks wasn’t good enough; we had to go to six weeks” as the legal cutoff for abortions in Florida.

This. Is. VILE! President Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida! You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death! pic.twitter.com/aG4P542EM0 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 23, 2024

CatholicVote was the first to publish the appalling action by Biden, saying, “This. Is. Vile.”

“You cannot be Catholic and support abortion!” continued the post on X. “You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death!”

While campaigning in Florida, Biden attacked the state’s six-week ban as “extreme” and again declared that killing the unborn should be “a constitutional right in the federal Constitution.”

The Catholic Church teaches, in accordance with the natural law, that abortion is always a grave sin and an “abominable crime,” which the Church punishes with excommunication.

The sign of the cross invokes the Most Blessed Trinity, “marks with the imprint of Christ,” and “signifies the grace of the redemption Christ won for us by His cross,” according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

There was a quick backlash by Catholics against Biden’s use of the sign of the cross while promoting the murder of unborn children in total contradiction to the Catholic faith.

“Absolutely vile, pray for the soul of our president, he is a feeble old man, he needs to prepare to meet his maker,” said Bishop Joseph Strickland, bishop emeritus of Tyler, Texas, in response.

“His making the sign is absolutely evil, a symbolic rejection of the Catholic faith he purports to believe,” wrote Deacon Keith Fournier.

“I wish, for the salvation of his soul, his Bishop would formally excommunicate him,” continued the deacon. “It was, from the earliest centuries, a remedy to return a sinner back to Jesus Christ.”

“Mocking the Catholic faith and the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of human life represents a new low in a presidency of moral lows,” said Fr. R. Vierling.

“This is incredibly offensive,” wrote Heritage Foundation Vice President Roger Severino.

“The sign of the cross is sacred, not a political prop, especially not in support of abortion,” added Severino.

Others slammed Biden’s action as “demonic” and “sacrilegious” and said, “Now he adds blasphemy to his list of abominations.”

