‘Abundant evidence’ that Chinese Communists are grooming Canadian politicians: former ambassador

'The (Communist) Party’s objective is to transform Canada into a compliant country that perpetually looks over its shoulder to ensure that what it says and does meets Beijing’s approval and looks the other way when Beijing’s extraterritorial reach extends into our communities,' David Mulroney said.

(LifeSiteNews) – A former Canadian ambassador to China said there is “abundant evidence” showing how the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) has in place a long-term plan to persuade and groom Canadian politicians at all levels of government to be favorable to the regime.

David Mulroney, who served as the lead on Canada’s diplomatic mission in China from 2009 to 2012, posted Thursday on Twitter that “There is abundant evidence of Beijing’s patient, long-term effort to extend its reach into Canadian politics at all levels.”

Mulroney wrote that grooming seeks to “groom and develop people of steadily increasing connectedness and influence.”

“The Party’s objective is to transform Canada into a compliant country that perpetually looks over its shoulder to ensure that what it says and does meets Beijing’s approval and looks the other way when Beijing’s extraterritorial reach extends into our communities,” he tweeted.

The comments from Mulroney come in light of yet another report showing alleged CCP interference in Canada’s elections.

Yesterday, the Globe and Mail reported that China’s diplomatic mission in Vancouver was “actively” interfering in local municipal politics. This information was gleaned from a Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) report it was privy to viewing from a confidential source.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under mounting pressure to investigate alleged CCP interference, on Wednesday appointed an “independent special rapporteur” in lieu of a public inquiry that MPs from all opposition parties had requested.

However, the “independent” rapporteur Trudeau appointed is former Governor General David Johnston, who is a longtime family friend and member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation. The opposition Conservative Party of Canada blasted this appointment.

According to Mulroney, the appointment of Johnston as “independent special rapporteur” is a poor choice.

“In less than 24 hours, the (prime minister’s) proposed measures to address PRC interference have been rendered irrelevant by the growing scope of the scandal. Putting off a full and transparent accounting will only further undermine public confidence,” Mulroney tweeted.

During testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee last week, Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Cheuk Kwan revealed that he witnessed firsthand proxies of the CCP take busloads of people to vote for their preferred nomination candidate.

Last week, LifeSiteNews highlighted how two new reports from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 federal election.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

While the overall scandal has been brewing for some time, the issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take action.

