ACLU sues Arkansas to stop law protecting children from castration, puberty blockers

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block an Arkansas law prohibiting “sex-reassignment” surgery or hormone treatments to minors afflicted with gender confusion.

Enacted in April despite a veto from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the law bars physicians from performing or referring for “gender transition procedures” on residents under age 18, as well as taxpayer dollars from being spent on such procedures for minors. It encompasses “puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or other mechanisms to promote the development of feminizing or masculinizing features in the opposite biological sex, or genital or nongenital gender reassignment surgery performed for the purpose of assisting an individual with a gender transition.”

Representing four families who say their children are “transgender,” the ACLU claims that the law violates the equal-protection guarantees of the U.S. Constitution by allowing minors to undergo treatment “to help align their bodies with their (actual) gender, such as to address breast development in boys or facial hair in girls.”

“If the law is not blocked, Brooke faces the prospect of going through a typical male puberty — growing facial hair, developing an Adam’s apple, seeing her body take on the fat and muscle distribution typical of boys, and hearing her voice deepen — all of which will cause her extreme distress,” the group says.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Brooke Dennis is a nine-year-old boy whose mother claims he knew he was a girl since age two.

“I am saddened to hear that the ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the State of Arkansas and our effort to protect children from chemical and surgical castration,” responded Republican state Rep. Robin Lundstrum, the bill’s sponsor. “Our children are incredibly precious and deserve the right to grow up safe and healthy. I am so thankful that we have a capable Attorney General in Leslie Rutledge and her wonderful staff who will fight hard to protect children against those who would harm them for political purposes. Sadly, there will be children in years to come who will be asking, ‘Where were the adults and why didn’t someone say no, this is not healthy for me to do to my body?’”

A range of scientific literature indicates that reinforcing gender confusion often fails to prevent significant emotional harm up to and including attempted suicide (with or without surgery), because fixating on “gender affirmation” tends to distract from exploring other issues that may be the actual root of a patient’s mental or emotional unrest.

On top of those issues, experts warn that surgically or chemically reinforcing gender confusion imposes irreversible harm on children such as infertility, impairment of adult sex function, and reduced life expectancy, as well as the psychological toll of being “locked into” physical alterations regardless of whether they change their minds when they mature.