ACLU to spend $25 million ahead of midterms, pushing abortion, transgenderism

The leftist ACLU is planning to spend millions of dollar to ‘educate’ voters, promote abortion, and oppose ‘anti-trans measures.’

(LifeSiteNews) – The far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has announced a $25 million spending blitz for the 2026 midterm elections, under the guise of advancing “key civil rights issues.”

The ACLU announced July 6 that it and its Voter Education Fund are spending $13 million to “educate” voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, and North Carolina on candidates for state legislature, state supreme courts, and secretary of state races; plus $12.5 million on ballot measures pertaining to “expanding the right to vote, protecting the right to abortion, fighting back against anti-trans measures, and protecting state courts from politicized judicial selections” in Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and Virginia.

“This isn’t just hypothetical: officials across the country have taken action to protect their residents from attacks on our rights and freedoms,” the group declared. “Through our Firewall for Freedom initiative, our efforts have helped secure over 135 executive, legislative, or municipal actions.”

The investment follows $2 million announced by Planned Parenthood Action Fund to target nine vulnerable Republican incumbents in the House of Representatives and a $23.5 voter mobilization campaign launched by Reproductive Freedom for All (the group formerly known as NARAL).

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, national Republicans have largely played defense on the issue, due to public opinion trending against life in polls such as those conducted by Gallup, Pew, and Marist, as well as a difficult track record for abortion-related ballot initiatives.

But those polls also show the public is not on board with the full extent of the Democratic Party and the abortion lobby’s position, which is effectively unlimited abortion throughout pregnancy for any reason, at taxpayers’ expense. Polls also suggest that of those voters for whom abortion is their top issue, pro-lifers are more strongly motivated than pro-choicers.

Republicans are facing an uphill battle in the midterms, as President Donald Trump continues to struggle with an overall 56.5 percent job disapproval rating and widespread discontent with his handling of issues such as abortion pills, federal spending, tariffs, the Iran war, and mass deportations.

The ultimate question remains how that dominance translates to the general electorate. RaceToTheWH currently projects a tied Senate and a Democrat takeover of the House.

But emphasizing social issues popular with their progressive base at the expense of kitchen-table concerns has burned Democrats and their allies before, and could do so again.

After the 2024 presidential election, polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted instead for Trump. A confidential autopsy report initially suppressed by the Democrat National Commission but finally released in May admitted the same.

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