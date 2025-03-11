Acquitted child killer Casey Anthony resurfaces as anti-Trump, pro-LGBT ‘legal advocate’

Casey Anthony, the mother unsuccessfully tried for allegedly murdering her 3-year-old daughter in a 2011 trial that dominated cable news, is now presenting herself as a 'legal advocate' for 'the LGBTQ community,' 'women's rights,' and against Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) – Casey Anthony, the mother unsuccessfully tried for allegedly murdering her three-year-old daughter in a 2011 trial that dominated cable news for months on end, has taken to social media in an effort to reinvent herself as a self-described “legal advocate” for “the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights.”

As summarized by the Associated Press, Anthony was charged in the 2008 death of her daughter Caylee, whose skeletal remains had been found in Anthony’s home and were determined to have been in her car trunk at one point. The mother was convicted of four counts of lying to police (two later dropped) but ultimately acquitted of murder when prosecutors failed to establish an exact cause of death or find Anthony’s DNA on the duct tape on Caylee’s body.

“She admits that she lied to police: about being employed at Universal Studios; about leaving Caylee with a baby-sitter; about telling two people, both of them imaginary, that Caylee was missing; about receiving a phone call from Caylee the day before she was reported missing,” the AP wrote. The case captivated the nation, and the outcome enraged it.

A decade later, former OJ Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark claimed to find evidence that a web search on Anthony’s computer for “foolproof suffocation” methods, which defense attorneys argued had been conducted by Casey’s father George Anthony as a possible suicide method, had actually been done when George was away at work, and only Casey herself had been home to use the computer.

In February, Casey Anthony launched a Substack, declaring simply, “I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life.” So far, it contains only a handful of short posts, in which she criticizes “billionaires” in the Trump administration cutting federal programs, defends the U.S. Department of Education and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and briefly discusses legal issues such as free speech, libel law, and digital privacy.

On March 1, Anthony published a TikTok video advertising her Substack and announcing her intentions as “a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

“My daughter is Caylee Anthony,” she added, using present tense. “My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” Anthony went on.

An unidentified friend told the New York Post that Anthony was motivated because she’s “appalled” by President Donald Trump, and wants to “be a Trump hating advocate for others.”

Legal commentator Nancy Grace, who prominently covered the original case, has a different theory, calling her new venture a “money grab” and that the idea of Anthony as a legal expert was laughable because her trial was the total of “her exposure to the justice system … thousands of idiots have already signed up to hear ‘tot mom’ talk about her legal expertise.” Access to Anthony’s Substack starts at a $10 monthly fee, with a maximum of $250 a year to become a “Founding Member.”

The conservative Media Research Center notes that when left-wing activists invoke “women’s rights,” they usually mean it as a euphemism for legal abortion. “Which might just be the definition of ironic.”

‘Pro-tip: If a woman who may’ve murdered her own child joins your cause, that doesn’t exactly speak highly of whatever it is you’re supporting,” MRC’s Brittany Hughes says.

