ACTION ALERT: Virginia Senate likely to vote on forcing taxpayer-funded abortions today

CONTACT YOUR VA SENATOR: No to taxpayer-funded abortion! Take action here.

VIRGINIA, January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Virginia’s Senate Bill 1276 forcing taxpayer-funded abortion is being debated and could go to a vote today.

This bill, which was proposed by Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond City), would make Virginia the first state in the South to end the ban on abortion coverage for healthcare plans sold or offered through the health benefits exchange.

“While this bill does not explicitly require any of the plans to pay for abortions, there is absolutely no doubt that under the current climate there will be many plans offered in the state that will cover abortion and every one of those is paid for by Virginians’ tax dollars,” Virginia Society of Human Life (VSHL) President Olivia Gans Turner told The Tennessee Star.

“So, whether or not you get your health insurance by purchasing one of these plans, you will be paying for abortions in someone else’s plan. That is the risk,” Turner continued.

“Senate Minority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City) predicted that it will be a close vote, which is an indication that the vast majority of Republican members will oppose passage,” The Tennessee Star reported.

Sen. McClellan was the “chief patron” of the Reproductive Health Protection Act in 2020, which repealed Virginia’s mandatory ultrasound law and 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion, as well as other abortion center safety regulations.

