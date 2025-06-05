Activist ‘Billboard Chris’ arrested in Belgium while protesting child ‘gender transitions’

‘We have been getting incredibly harassed,’ 'Billboard Chris' Elston said while peacefully protesting at the European Union.

(LifeSiteNews) – Chris Elston, a.k.a. “Billboard Chris,” and Lois McLatchie Miller have been arrested by police in Brussels for refusing to hide the signs they’ve been using to urge members of the European Union (EU) to protect children from the harms of transgender ideology.

In a display of horrifying disproportionality, more than a dozen police and police vehicles surrounded the duo before taking them into custody.

“We have been getting incredibly harassed,” Elston said in a video posted on X in which McLatchie Miller can be seen holding a sign that simply says, “Children are never born in the wrong body.”

If you don’t hear from me for a while, it’s because I’ve been arrested, along with @LoisMcLatch. Police in Brussels just told me if I don’t put my signs away I’m going to jail. pic.twitter.com/ytJDXaJrH6 — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) June 5, 2025

“We’ve remained perfectly calm, as always,” Elston explained, “while having conversations about what is the greatest child abuse scandal in modern medicine history.”

Elston said that the drama was initiated when they called the police to report that a man had been following and harassing them. But when the police arrived, they accused Elston and Miller of violating the law and insisted that they dispense with their signs.

Elston has been in Brussels this week to meet with members of the European Union Parliament. In his free time outside the meetings, Elston has taken to the streets of Brussels to have peaceful conversations about gender.

During the video, Elston and Miller were waiting for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorneys to come to their aid. Miller serves as a press representative for ADF.

“We’ll see what happens,” Elston said. “If you don’t hear from me for a while, I’m in jail in Belgium.”

McLatchie’s husband, Dr. Callum Miller, has since confirmed on X that his wife has been arrested.

“Free speech in Europe is DEAD,” Miller declared.

“I want to thank all these very confused people for creating this scene,” said Elston, showing the crowd that had gathered around them, now being kept at bay by the police.

Elston said he is grateful for the drama because it would provide an opportunity to highlight censorship regarding the dangers to kids due to the unbridled promotion of transgender ideology.

“If I was just having peaceful conversations, I might only reach a few hundred thousand people through my social media,” Elston said, “but they’re creating a mass abuse story. We’re now going to reach millions.”

Elston has long been a target of progressive governments and other trans-extremists — in North America, Australia, and Europe — for speaking out against the dangers of administering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children.

